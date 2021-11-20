Stonington boys beat Ellington 3-1 to win Class M state soccer title

Stonington players hoist the championship trophy after defeating Ellington 3-1 in CIAC Class M boys' soccer championship game on Saturday at Dillon Stadium in Hartford. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Hartford — If this played only in the cinema, the outcome would never have been in doubt. Imagine: a group of kids who began kicking a ball together in grammar school forming this brotherhood that ran like a current all the way to the state championship game, in a resplendent stadium with the whole town watching.

But this is sports, where injuries, bad bounces and hot goalies create the dramatic, unwritten script. It was a script Saturday best illustrated at the end with a big pile of brown.

The brown: The happy kids of Stonington High, who punctuated another championship season with a 3-1 win over Ellington in the Class M championship game at Dillon Stadium. The third-seeded Bears won their 21st straight game and second straight state title, leaving coach Paul deCastro relieved, joyful and teary, not necessarily in that order.

"Amazing," senior Will Sawin said. "We started working for this even before we knew we were doing it, at 6-years-old. We've dreamed of this."

Game Most Valuable Player Sam Montalto scored twice for the Bears, the second of which came with 2:23 remaining, sealing the victory. Montalto celebrated the goal by zipping toward deCastro and bear-hugging him, perhaps the best illustration of what this meant to them.

"That meant a lot," deCastro said. "He's spent a lot of time at my house. I've tried to be a father figure for him. I'm so happy he came over."

The Bears took a 1-0 lead early when Cole DeVoe's throw-in made its way through Sawin and to eventually to Montalto, who was alone at the doorstep. But Stonington's second goal might lead the season highlight package.

The Bears had a direct free kick on which deCastro instructed Sawin to "run over it." Sawin did as instructed, running in front of teammate Drew Johnson, the presumptive kicker. Johnson, however, did the same, allowing Sawin to circle back and take the kick, which landed perfectly onto Billy deCastro's head. DeCastro headed it home to make it 2-0.

No. 12 Ellington (14-5-2), which also lost to Stonington in the 2019 final, 1-0, scored in the first minute of the second half and had an enviable opportunity to tie it with four minutes left. Owen Hoffman found himself with nothing but turf between him and Stonington keeper Brandon Tavares.

Tavares, who had made several outstanding saves earlier, watched as Hoffman barely struck the ball well. It trickled wide, creating a group exhale from Brown Town.

"When he pulled it wide," Sawin said, "I knew it was our day."

And then Stonington's seniors — Sawin, Montalto, John Cannella, Wynn Hammond, DeVoe, Johnson, deCastro, Nate Huynh, Ryan Orr, Dominic Morrone and Jesse Pacheco — all got to pile on each other and later pose for happy photos.

"I'm so proud of these guys," said Montalto, who is headed to Providence College. "We didn't want this to end any other way."