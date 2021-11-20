ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Matchday LIVE: Man Utd embarrassed by Watford after Chelsea smash Leicester, Liverpool host Arsenal & Barcelona also feature

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArteta on the argument with Klopp: "He was defending his team, I was defending my team, that's it. It doesn't matter. Yes I did [speak to Jurgen Klopp after the match] and I congratulated him. These moments are left on the pitch." That's another great chance from Memphis Depay,...

Tribal Football

Man Utd consider new Sancho role for Watford clash

Manchester United could field Jadon Sancho at wing-back against Watford. The Sun says Sancho could be used in the position when Manchester United take on Watford. The Red Devils return from the international break with a trip to Vicarage Road on November 20. And with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford midfielder pair to miss Man Utd clash

Watford pair Ozan Tufan and Juraj Kucka are set to miss the weekend clash with Manchester United. Kucka will not be able to play due to a suspension after he was sent off in the closing stages of the defeat at Arsenal, while Tufan was sent home from international duty with Turkey after picking up a knee injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Head-to-head stats

Watford have lost 12 of their 14 Premier League matches against Manchester United (won two) – against no side have they lost more. In the top flight, United have won 18 of their 26 matches against Watford (drawn four, lost four), a win ratio of 69%. Among teams they’ve faced at least 20 times in their top-flight history, they only have a higher win ratio against Luton Town (73% - played 30 won 22).
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Who makes your Red Devils team?

Manchester United visit Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, but who will make it into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you how to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: What does the form show?

Manchester United are winless in three Premier League matches against newly promoted teams, drawing against West Brom, Leeds and Fulham last season. They haven’t gone four in a row without a win against such opposition since a run ending in September 1997 that saw them fail to beat Sunderland, Derby, Leicester and Bolton.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Watford v Man Utd: Last time out

Watford host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?. Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for the Red Devils in a comfortable 3-0 victory back in February 2020. Fernandes, a £47m January signing from Sporting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Watford vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester United travel to Watford on Saturday afternoon as Premier League action resumes following the international break. The Hornets have not had it easy since Claudio Ranieri took over at the helm. Other than a thrilling 5-2 win at Everton in his second game in charge, Watford have suffered a 5-0 defeat to Liverpool and 1-0 losses to both Southampton and Arsenal. Sitting in a precarious 17th position, Saturday is an opportunity to get another huge win against a United side who are in torrid form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Watford v Man Utd

Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu for the latest round of Premier League predictions. The international break was the first time in weeks I didn't hear on a daily basis about how close Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to being sacked. If United drop any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Barcelona convinced Man Utd interfering in Dembele talks

Manchester United are being linked with Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele. The France international comes off contract at the end of the season and talks with Barca over a new deal have stalled. Mundo Deportivo says there's a belief inside Barca that the reason for Dembele's hesitancy is interference from United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Follow Liverpool v Arsenal live

We're now less than an hour away from kick-off between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield. You'll be able to catch up with all the post-match reaction on this page after full-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Watford hammer Man Utd to leave Solskjaer on the brink

Watford (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job was hanging by a thread after 10-man Manchester United slumped to a 4-1 defeat against Watford on Saturday. United’s fifth defeat in seven Premier League matches ramps up the pressure on the Norwegian manager to extreme levels as club bosses decide whether to pull the plug on his reign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Solskjaer set to be sacked in wake of Man Utd's loss to Watford

The club's defeat on Saturday means the manager's time at the club looks set to come to an end. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be sacked by Manchester United after another Premier League defeat. The club’s co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward held an emergency meeting after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Watford inflict more misery on Man Utd as Chelsea, Liverpool cruise

Liverpool (AFP) – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job as Manchester United manager after a 4-1 thrashing at Watford on Saturday as Chelsea cruised to victory at Leicester to stretch their Premier League lead to four points. Liverpool moved up to second by ending Arsenal’s 10-match unbeaten run...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

'Nightmare after nightmare' as Man Utd lose 4-1 at Watford

WATFORD, England, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Manchester United suffered a fourth defeat in five Premier League games as they went down 4-1 at Watford on Saturday to pile more pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The visitors were punished for a ragged first-half display and after a brief fightback they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford midfielder Cleverey on Man Utd thumping: We must maintain intensity

Watford midfielder Tom Cleverey says their 4-1 win against former club Manchester United was an exciting game to be involved in. Joshua King, Ismaïla Sarr, João Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis all found the net in a 4-1 win over the Red Devils, who lost Harry Maguire to a second-half sending off with the score at 2-1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Maguire sees red as Man Utd thumped at Watford

More misery was heaped on beleaguered Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Saturday as Watford sealed a deserved Premier League victory in front of a packed Vicarage Road. In an electrifying first half, United were unable to deal with the high pressing of a well organised Hornets side and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Man United's plan post-Solskjaer, Xavi's debut win with Barcelona, Liverpool thump Arsenal, more

The weekend in European soccer was full of talking points as per usual: Manchester United's latest defeat led to the long-awaited exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Xavi's official debut as Barcelona manager was a winning one, and Liverpool shrugged off a red-hot Arsenal team with ease at Anfield. There were lessons learned for Inter Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, and Lionel Messi finally scored his first goal in Ligue 1 for Paris Saint-Germain.
MLS
Santa Maria Times

MATCHDAY: Man City hosts PSG; Madrid, Liverpool in action

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. In a heavyweight tussle worthy of a final, Manchester City hosts Paris Saint-Germain with both teams potentially in line to seal their progress to the last 16 with a game to spare. City leads by one point from PSG, which is four ahead of Club Brugge. If Leipzig beats Brugge away in the other game, City and PSG advance whatever the result in their game at Etihad Stadium. City would guarantee topping the group with a victory and will be looking to make a statement after losing in Paris in the return fixture, which marked Lionel Messi's first goal for PSG. Kevin De Bruyne is missing for City after contracting the coronavirus. It's a return to England for PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, who reached the 2019 Champions League final with Tottenham. Now the Argentine is in Manchester while being touted as a contender for the managerial vacancy created at Manchester United by the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
UEFA

