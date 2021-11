Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is still making some rookie adjustments at the NFL level. Learning all the rules is apparently one of them. He told reporters he did not realize Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions could end in a tie and needed to be told the game was over with both teams knotted at 16. He wasn't the only one, as Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike also said he was unaware there was a tie if the game was still even after the overtime period.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO