A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Preview

Turntable Lab (TTL) -- the trusted Brooklyn-based digital retailer and tastemaker for DJs, audio heads, and music fans for over 20 years -- announces an officially licensed collaboration with PEANUTS just in time for the holiday season. Available to pre-order beginning today (11/12) exclusively on TurntableLab.com and due out December 8th, the Turntable Lab x PEANUTS collection features a special edition pressing of A Boy Named Charlie Brown on yellow wax, plus record mats, tote bags, and t-shirts, all being offered in multiple colors.
Comments / 0