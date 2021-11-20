ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Climate activists block central London bridge

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RTMl0_0d2p4JYO00

Climate activists have blocked a major bridge in central London during a march in support of nine jailed Insulate Britain campaigners.

In full view of a heavy uniformed police presence, up to 250 people who had marched from London’s Royal Courts of Justice took part sit-down demonstration, blocking off Lambeth Bridge.

Uniformed officers stood at the scene as traffic was diverted, with the Metropolitan Police saying this was “for the safety of all”.

The demonstrators made speeches, sang songs, ate lunch and chanted slogans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GvhmD_0d2p4JYO00
Supporters of the nine jailed Insulate Britain climate activists (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

Scotland Yard said there had been no arrests by 4pm, when a large number of protesters moved off the bridge.

Cheers had broken out earlier as campaigners told the crowd that the nine jailed Insulate Britain climate activists are “political prisoners” and will not be the last to be locked up.

The nine protesters were jailed this week for breaching an injunction designed to prevent the road blockades which have sparked anger among motorists and others affected by the protests.

Extinction Rebellion later said Saturday’s sit-down protest was to break the injunction granted to National Highways, in solidarity with the at least 34 people who have broken these injunctions so far, including those who were jailed this week.

Gabriella Ditton, 27, an animator from Norwich, Norfolk, was among those who took part in the Saturday’s demonstration. She said she has been arrested six times with Insulate Britain, including once for breaking the injunction.

She said: “I expect to go to prison at some point for at least six months because I am not going to be apologetic about this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zdf1C_0d2p4JYO00
Uniformed officers stood at the scene as traffic was diverted (Helen William/PA) (PA Wire)

“I have known for a couple of years that the only thing that is going to serve us is civil resistance. I have faith in people coming together.

“Solutions to this crisis exist, we just need the political will to do it.”

Zoe Cohen, 51, said she had travelled from her home in Warrington, Cheshire, to take part in the demonstration, because she is “angry, distraught and grieving for the hug3e amount of nature that we have already lost”.

She said that “ordinary people should not have to do this and risk prison” and added that “any disruption is microscopic to the suffering of millions of people who are dying now across the world due to this crisis”.

Insulate Britain began a wave of protests in September and supporters have blocked the M25, roads in London including around Parliament, roads in Birmingham and Manchester and around the Port of Dover in Kent.

In a warning directed to police at the protest, Gully Bujack said: “These streets are ours and we will put one foot in front of the other, and dare you to stop us.”She added: “You can jail the resistor but not the resistance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtjKS_0d2p4JYO00
Campaigners told the crowd the nine jailed Insulate Britain climate activists are ‘political prisoners’ (Helen William/PA) (PA Wire)

The group, watched closely by uniformed officers, then set off towards Westminster, chanting “power to the people”.

Cheers rang out as one campaigner told the crowd that “good people have a duty to disobey bad laws”.

Insulate Britain said it was not involved with setting up the event, which was described by those who took part as community-led.

The nine protesters were sentenced at the High Court on Wednesday after they admitted breaching an injunction by taking part in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 during the morning rush hour on October 8.

Ana Heyatawin, 58, and Louis McKechnie, 20, were jailed for three months while Ben Buse, 36, Roman Paluch-Machnik, 28, Oliver Rock, 41, Emma Smart, 44, Tim Speers, 36, and James Thomas, 47, received four-month sentences.

Ben Taylor, 37, was given a longer sentence of six months “to deter (him) from committing further breaches”, after his submissions to the court on Tuesday were described by Dame Victoria Sharp as “inflammatory” and a “call to arms”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FAytD_0d2p4JYO00
Insulate Britain began a wave of protests in September (Helen William/PA) (PA Wire)

The judge, sitting with Mr Justice Chamberlain, said there was no alternative to custodial sentences given that the group’s actions were so serious and they had made it clear they intended to further flout court orders.

Insulate Britain has said it intends to continue the protests until the Government agrees to insulate homes.

The High Court has so far issued five injunctions to prevent protesters from blocking roads. They include four injunctions granted to National Highways, banning demonstrations on the M25, around the Port of Dover and on major roads around London, and one to Transport for London (TfL).

TfL was granted a civil banning order aimed at preventing protesters from obstructing traffic on some of the capital’s busiest roads.

Those who breach the injunctions could be found in contempt of court and face a maximum penalty of two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

Further High Court committal proceedings are expected to be issued against other Insulate Britain protesters relating to protests on October 27.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Nine Insulate Britain activists jailed for blocking M25

Nine climate change activists from Insulate Britain have been jailed for breaching High Court injunctions designed to prevent disruptive protests. The protest group began a wave of protests in September and has blocked the M25, other roads in London including around Parliament, roads in Birmingham and Manchester, and around the Port of Dover in Kent.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#London Bridge#Court Orders#Scotland Yard#Westminster Bridge#Protest Riot#Insulate Britain#Royal Courts Of Justice#The Metropolitan Police#National Highways
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Two men held over murder of 18-year-old

Police are questioning two men on suspicion of murdering an 18-year-old woman from Plymouth. Officers searching for Bobbi-Anne McLeod said they found a woman's body at Bovisand, six miles south of Plymouth city centre, on Tuesday. Devon and Cornwall Police said two men, aged 24 and 26 and both from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Boy cried 'no-one loves me' before death

Audio recordings of a six-year-old boy crying "no-one loves me" and "no-one's gonna feed me" before his death have been released by police. The recordings have been played at the trial of his father Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin who both deny murdering him. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officers sacked after taking photos of murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman

Two police officers have been sacked after taking photos of sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry at the London park where they were murdered and calling them “dead birds” on social media. PC Jamie Lewis and former officer Deniz Jaffer were found guilty of gross misconduct at a tribunal on Wednesday, with their actions described as “hurtful, dishonest and unprofessional”. Lewis will be dismissed from the Metropolitan Police with immediate effect. Jaffer had already resigned from the force before the tribunal but would have been dismissed without notice if he were still a serving officer.Both men admitted last month to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Thousands of ethnic minority patients who died of Covid 'could have survived' because oxygen meters used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin

Sajid Javid has ordered an urgent review to look at racial bias within medical equipment after a study found oxygen level readers used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin. The Health Secretary, 51, plans to work alongside American counterparts within Joe Biden's administration to deliver new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK apology over Gulf War 'human shields' flight

The UK government on Tuesday apologised for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990. "These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion," the company said on Tuesday.
WORLD
The Independent

British Army ‘will leave Canada for new base in the Middle East’

The British Army will leave Canada and set up a new training base in the Middle East as part of plans to modernise the armed forces, according to reports. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is expected to announce later this week that a new facility is being developed in Oman.At the moment the British Army Training Unit Suffield (Batus) is located in Alberta, western Canada and is home to more than 1,000 vehicles, including tanks and helicopters.The 2,700 kilometre-square base currently trains British soldiers in live firing exercises and is used by multiple different regiments, as reported by The Telegraph.It is...
MILITARY
ktwb.com

Young Saudi Shi’ite whose death sentence was commuted leaves jail

LONDON (Reuters) – Saudi authorities have freed a young Shi’ite Muslim whose death sentence had been commuted to 10 years in prison under recent legislative reforms, rights groups said. Abdullah al-Zaher was 15 when he was detained in 2012 for participating in protests in the country’s Eastern Province. He was...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Caroline Glachan: Three charged with 1996 murder of schoolgirl

Three people have appeared in court charged with the murder of schoolgirl Caroline Glachan more than 25 years ago. The body of the 14-year-old was discovered on the banks of the River Leven, near Place of Bonhill in Renton, West Dunbartonshire, on 25 August 1996. Robert O'Brien, 43, Andrew Kelly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Australia deploys forces to Solomon Islands as protesters burn Chinatown, Parliament

Violence shook the capital of the Solomon Islands for a second day despite a lockdown, with protesters targeting Chinatown as the nation’s embattled leader vowed to hold the perpetrators accountable and Australia said it would send troops to quell the unrest. Smoke billowed over Honiara on Thursday, a day after...
CHINA
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy