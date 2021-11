I want to call the Galaxy S21 FE a mystery, but that is not the case. The phone, however, is certainly notorious because we were supposed to see it hit the markets earlier this year, but it is not releasing any time soon. Instead, Samsung might be releasing it next year, which is disappointing, considering how the S21 FE and the S22 will only release one month apart. That pretty much guarantees that the former might not be able to make an impact.

