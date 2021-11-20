Sam Vokes’ second-half header sees Wycombe return to winning ways against Bolton

Sam Vokes ended a six-game winless run in all competitions for Wycombe as his header earned a hard-fought 1-0 League One victory over Bolton at Adams Park.

It also ended a streak of four-straight home losses in all competitions for the Chairboys, who remained fourth in the league table after shrugging off the disappointment of missing a first-half penalty through Anis Mehmeti.

Wycombe came within a whisker of going ahead after 26 minutes when Vokes’ shot across goal hit the inside of the post and somehow stayed out.

The Chairboys were awarded a penalty a minute later when Mehmeti went down under MJ Williams’ challenge, but his tame spot-kick was comfortably saved by Joel Dixon.

Oladapo Afolayan then went clean through for Bolton, only for David Stockdale to stand strong and the same player was denied by the Wycombe goalkeeper in the opening minute of the second half.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 72nd minute when Vokes’ superb header from Jason McCarthy’s cross looped into the top corner to give the hosts maximum points.

