ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sam Vokes’ second-half header sees Wycombe return to winning ways against Bolton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48XeAs_0d2p41kZ00

Sam Vokes ended a six-game winless run in all competitions for Wycombe as his header earned a hard-fought 1-0 League One victory over Bolton at Adams Park.

It also ended a streak of four-straight home losses in all competitions for the Chairboys, who remained fourth in the league table after shrugging off the disappointment of missing a first-half penalty through Anis Mehmeti.

Wycombe came within a whisker of going ahead after 26 minutes when Vokes’ shot across goal hit the inside of the post and somehow stayed out.

The Chairboys were awarded a penalty a minute later when Mehmeti went down under MJ Williams’ challenge, but his tame spot-kick was comfortably saved by Joel Dixon.

Oladapo Afolayan then went clean through for Bolton, only for David Stockdale to stand strong and the same player was denied by the Wycombe goalkeeper in the opening minute of the second half.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 72nd minute when Vokes’ superb header from Jason McCarthy’s cross looped into the top corner to give the hosts maximum points.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Xavier Amaechi set for Bolton debut against Crewe

Xavier Amaechi could make his Bolton debut in Friday’s League One home clash with basement boys Crewe. The winger, signed on loan from Hamburg over the summer, has been recovering from a fractured metatarsal suffered in pre-season and is set to be included in the Wanderers matchday squad for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Bolton back to winning ways as Crewe’s woes continue

Bolton ended a five-game winless streak in Sky Bet League One as an inspired second-half showing earned a 2-0 win over bottom club Crewe. Ian Evatt’s side, with only one point from a possible 15 prior to the Cheshire side’s visit, struggled in the opening 45 minutes, resulting in murmurings of fans’ disapproval at the interval.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Vokes
Person
Jason Mccarthy
Person
David Stockdale
Person
Oladapo Afolayan
Person
Mj Williams
newschain

Wycombe wait on Josh Scowen before Bolton battle

Wycombe midfielder Josh Scowen is an injury doubt for the home game against Bolton. Scowen faces a late fitness test after being forced out of the midweek FA Cup replay defeat to Hartlepool with a muscle strain. Garath McCleary will also be monitored, but is not expected to feature after...
SOCCER
newschain

Barnet return to winning ways with victory over Torquay

Ephron Mason-Clark’s second-half penalty saw Barnet return to winning ways as they beat Torquay 2-1 at the Hive. Goals from Adam Marriott and Mason-Clark helped the Bees move up the 15th, while Torquay drop down to 16th in the National League table. The hosts opened brightly and Sam Woods and...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wycombe#Down Under#Adams Park
ccheadliner.com

Sparta seeks a return to winning ways against formidable schedule

With Sparta returning 80 percent of its scoring from last season, there’s renewed excitement around the Trojans’ program. Sparta is striving for its first winning season in four years. “This could be a really fun year for us,” coach Derek Linc said. “Our schedule has gotten tougher, but we have...
SPARTA, MO
The Post and Courier

Wolves returned to winning ways in football

The Timberland High School football team improved by six wins from the 2020 season and was one play away from advancing to the third round of the Class 2A playoffs on the gridiron this fall. It was quite the turnaround and continued Timberland’s winning tradition. The Wolves finished up 9-2...
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

Strong second half leads to another Irish win

For the second straight game, Notre Dame (2-0) was somewhat sluggish early and WIU (0-1) battled to keep the contest close. But another strong second-half performance led to a 76-50 Irish victory in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Freshman point guard Olivia Miles paced the Irish with 16...
BASKETBALL
newschain

Wycombe’s second-half show secures win at Plymouth

Wycombe won 3-0 at Plymouth to inflict a second straight defeat on an Argyle side who had previously gone 16 unbeaten in Sky Bet League One. Sam Vokes fired Wycombe ahead in the 62nd minute, controlling the ball well in a crowded area and rocketing the ball through keeper Michael Cooper’s legs.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Arsenal Women return to winning ways in Champions League

Arsenal Women back to winning ways although it was harder than it seemed!. For the second time in less than a few days the Arsenal women were put to the test. After the points were shared in the North London derby on the weekend Arsenal got back to winning ways but it was a less than impressive, yet hard fought, performance against the Danish Women’s league leaders HB Koge.
SOCCER
Log Cabin Democrat

Bears shut out in second half against SFA

A week removed from multiple big plays against NAIA school Texas Wesleyan, Central Arkansas lacked in that area Saturday in a 27-14 loss to Stephen F. Austin on “The Stripes.”. The final home game of the 2021 season left frustration for a Bears team that, at times, struggled to get...
FOOTBALL
theperrynews.com

Hawk girls seeking a return to winning ways

WOODWARD, Iowa — The Woodward-Granger girls cagers open their season tonight with a trip to Collins-Maxwell and the Hawks will be seeking to avenge an opening loss from last year. W-G’s 2020-2021 squad was hurt by having two key pieces from an 18-5 season the year before leaving the district,...
WOODWARD, IA
newschain

Solihull Moors return to winning ways against Grimsby

Solihull Moors returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory against Grimsby. Adam Rooney opened the scoring for Solihull in the seventh minute after hitting home a cross set up by James Clarke. The Mariners came close to an equaliser from Luke Waterfall, but his headed effort went over the...
SOCCER
greensboro.com

Dudley runs over Kings Mountain in second half, wins 36-10

GREENSBORO — After a sluggish first half Friday night against Kings Mountain, the Dudley football came out running. The Panthers did it effectively and they did it quickly, turning a tie game into a 36-10 victory at Tarpley Stadium in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A West playoffs.
GREENSBORO, NC
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Hernandez header gives Bulldogs win over Panthers

AMORY - Kevin Hernandez used to spend his winters inside on the hardwood playing basketball for New Albany, but now he's outside on the pitch playing soccer. Coach Austin Baker and the New Albany soccer team are glad he's moved his game outdoors as he scored the only goal of the match as New Albany defeated Amory 1-0 in boys soccer on Tuesday.
NEW ALBANY, MS
hccommunityjournal.com

Second half surge not enough for Pirates against SA Lee

Center Point’s second half advantage was not enough to overcome its first half deficit in what was a 77-56 defeat at the hands of San Antonio Lee Academy in boys’ basketball action Friday inside Pirates Gym. Cold shooting and poor defense in the first eight minutes resulted in only five...
CENTER POINT, TX
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy