Max Watters fires MK Dons to win against Burton with sixth goal in six matches

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Max Watters scored his sixth goal in as many games as MK Dons ran out 1-0 winners and condemned Burton to a fourth successive league defeat.

Watters found the net midway through the second half as Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side made the Dons work hard for their third league win in a row.

The Dons almost took the lead just before the break when right-back Peter Kioso picked up the ball midway through the Burton half before letting rip with a thundering effort, which looked set to find Albion goalkeeper Ben Garratt’s top corner only to fizz inches past the post.

Watters went close on 60 minutes after racing through on goal from a Scott Twine through ball but saw his first-time effort from inside the Burton box well saved as MK turned the screw.

Watters made no mistake minutes later when Matt O’Riley played a superb ball behind the Albion defence, which sent the Cardiff loanee through on goal and he slotted a neat finish under the body of keeper Garratt.

