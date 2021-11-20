ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Doncaster share spoils with Lincoln after goalless stalemate at Keepmoat Stadium

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cz187_0d2p3vu700

Doncaster and Lincoln battled out a tame goalless draw at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between throughout the game as both sides lacked the ruthless touch in the final third.

Lincoln enjoyed the better of the first half in attacking terms with striker Dan N’Lundulu causing problems for the Doncaster defence.

But they struggled to test young Rovers goalkeeper Louis Jones until producing the best chance of the opening 45 minutes when Conor McGrandles powered onto a Jamie Robson cross and sent a header on goal which Rovers Louis Jones clawed off his line.

Doncaster were the more threatening side after the break but again struggled for opportunities in front of goal.

Aidan Barlow cut inside and lashed a shot from the corner of the box that Josh Griffiths pushed over his bar.

Lincoln could have snatched it in stoppage time but Lasse Sorensen was denied with an excellent tackle from Barlow while Tommy Rowe blocked a shot from Hakeem Adelakun.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ipswich denied by woodwork as Oxford share spoils

Ipswich and Oxford fought out a nail-biting 0-0 draw with Town twice denied by the woodwork. The visitors looked the sharper unit during the first period but the home side came more into the game in the second half. In the fifth minute a corner by Lee Evans was headed...
SOCCER
newschain

Scunthorpe and Salford share the spoils

Strugglers Scunthorpe and Salford had to settle for a point apiece in a 1-1 draw at the Sands Venue Stadium in Sky Bet League Two. The Iron took the lead eight minutes before half-time when Ryan Loft bundled in from close range, only for Conor McAleny to equalise just before the hour mark.
SOCCER
primenewsghana.com

GPL: Hearts of Oak winless after stalemate with Aduana (video)

Accra Hearts of Oak are yet to pick their first win of the season in the ongoing Ghana Premier League. The Phobians once again blew the chance to get all the maximum points as they were held 1-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium by Aduana Stars. It is the third...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Robson
Person
Conor Mcgrandles
Person
Aidan Barlow
Person
Tommy Rowe
newschain

Walsall and Rochdale share spoils from League Two goalless stalemate

Neither side could find the moment of quality to settle a frantic stalemate as Walsall and Rochdale shared the spoils from a goalless draw in League Two. The Saddlers had the better chances in an even first half, Conor Wilkinson threading through the Dale backline to release George Miller who blasted at goalkeeper Jay Lynch’s midriff when one-on-one.
SPORTS
vavel.com

Doncaster Rovers 0-0 Lincoln City: Nothing to separate Rovers and Imps in close encounter

Doncaster Rovers made it four games unbeaten despite still being in the relegation zone as they drew 0-0 against Lincoln City at the Keepmoat Stadium. Anthony Scully and Dan Nlundulu had the best chances for the visitors who were the better side in the first half, but it was the hosts who had opportunities to snatch all three points late on.
SOCCER
newschain

Wrexham and Wealdstone share points from goalless draw

Wrexham were held to a goalless draw by Wealdstone in the Vanarama National League. The hosts threatened to go ahead as Luke Young fired wide before Paul Mullin was denied by a last-gasp challenge when clean through on goal. George Wickens then produced a fine save on the half hour...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keepmoat Stadium#Stalemate#Doncaster#The Ruthless
chatsports.com

Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace: Maxwel Cornet's thunder volley ensures the spoils are shared after Christian Benteke and Marc Guehi goals gave Eagles the lead in an enthralling first-half

Burnley and Crystal Palace played out an enthralling 3-3 draw at Turf Moor as Patrick Vieira's side extended their unbeaten run to seven games. Christian Benteke gave Palace the lead after eight minutes with a strike that took a significant deflection off James Tarkowski. That was followed by goals from Ben Mee and Chris Wood as Burnley turned the game on it's head.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC share spoils in 1-1 draw

SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC cancelled each other out in an intense match that ended 1-1 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Sunday. Both goals came from set pieces. Croatian defender Franjo Prce (17') opened the scoring for SCEB while Peter Hartley (45+3') equalised at the stroke of halftime for JFC.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Monaco fight back to share spoils with Lille

Monaco (AFP) – Monaco came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with champions Lille in a tense Ligue 1 match on Friday. Striker and late substitute Wissam Ben Yedder bagged the equaliser for Monaco with an 83rd minute volley after a double from Jonathan Davies inside 10 minutes had the home side on the back foot.
SOCCER
newschain

Boreham Wood hit back to share spoils with Notts County

Tyrone Marsh struck a second-half equaliser to help Boreham Wood stretch their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions with a 1-1 draw against Notts County at Meadow Park. County broke the deadlock just past the half-hour mark thanks to top scorer Ruben Rodrigues, who got on the end...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ian Evatt praises Bolton performance after comfortable win over Doncaster

Boss Ian Evatt celebrated a “good three points” but was left counting the cost of Bolton’s 3-0 League One win over relegation-threatened Doncaster. Wanderers moved up to 11th with their second successive home league win against 10-man Rovers. But goals by Eoin Doyle, Elias Kachunga and George Thomason were tempered...
SOCCER
newschain

Morecambe to assess Arthur Gnahoua ahead of MK Dons clash

Will check on Arthur Gnahoua ahead of the visit of MK Dons. Defender Gnahoua missed the 2-2 midweek draw with Charlton through illness. Summer signing Jonathan Obika is still working on his fitness following a hamstring injury. The Shrimps are looking for their first home win since September 28. MK...
SOCCER
newschain

Jake Livermore suspended as West Brom face Nottingham Forest

West Brom will welcome Nottingham Forest to the Hawthorns on Friday night without captain Jake Livermore. The 32-year-old midfielder was shown a red card by referee Tim Robinson for a foul on Fraizer Campbell in the 1-0 loss to Huddersfield last week and will serve his second game of a three-match ban after they lost an appeal against the dismissal.
SOCCER
newschain

Port Vale without midfielder Tom Conlon for Hartlepool’s visit

Port Vale will be without midfielder Tom Conlon for the home clash with Hartlepool. Club captain Conlon was shown two yellow cards in the Valiants’ 1-0 defeat to Walsall in midweek and must now serve a one-game suspension. Striker Jamie Proctor returned from a hernia problem as a second-half substitute...
SOCCER
The Independent

Sheffield United set to move on from Slavisa Jokanovic

Sheffield United are set to announce the departure of manager Slavisa Jokanovic after just six months in the role, the PA news agency understands.The Blades, relegated from the Premier League last season, sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table and Jokanovic’s exit is expected to be confirmed on Thursday.Jokanovic, 53, became the Blades’ first overseas manager in May when installed as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement.The Serbian won promotion to the top flight with his previous English clubs Watford and Fulham, but has won only six of his 19 league games since taking over at Bramall Lane.The Blades won their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy