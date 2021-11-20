ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barnet return to winning ways with victory over Torquay

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Ephron Mason-Clark’s second-half penalty saw Barnet return to winning ways as they beat Torquay 2-1 at the Hive.

Goals from Adam Marriott and Mason-Clark helped the Bees move up the 15th, while Torquay drop down to 16th in the National League table.

The hosts opened brightly and Sam Woods and Sam Beard both had early chances to put their side ahead.

Shaun MacDonald was called into action to deny Mason-Clark, diving quickly at the near post.

Barnet broke the deadlock four minutes from half-time when Marriott headed home a corner from Wes Fonguck.

Torquay equalised in the 59th minute through Armani Little, who blasted a direct free-kick into the top-left corner.

The Bees were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute and Mason-Clark converted to put them in front.

Joe Lewis came close for the Gulls twice but his headed efforts went wide.

