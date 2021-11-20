ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crewe end winless run by beating fellow strugglers Gillingham

 4 days ago
Chris Long’s first-half finish and a stoppage-time effort from Tommy Lowery secured Crewe their first win in 11 League One games as they beat fellow strugglers Gillingham 2-0.

Long struck from close range in the 11th minute before Lowery sealed victory late on to claim the hosts just a second league win of the season.

The opener came after Gills goalkeeper Jamie Cumming was caught out at the back post by Rio Adebisi’s lofted cross, Scott Kashket relayed the ball back across goal and Long finished high into the net from close range.

Bottom club Crewe pressed with the conviction they have lacked for most of the season and Kashket could have extended the lead when he was slipped clear by Long, only for Cumming to stick out a hand to divert the attacker’s effort wide.

Gillingham, who sit two points above the drop zone, grew into the game and John Akinde lifted a near-post header over from Bailey Akehurst’s corner.

Crewe’s goal led a charmed life 10 minutes before the break with Dave Richards forced to tip over a goal-bound header from his own defender Luke Offord and Jack Tucker hitting a post from the resulting corner.

Crewe survived again after the break when Harvey Lintott’s header from Dan Adshead’s corner floated on to the far post.

But Lowery sealed victory in the first minute of stoppage time when he slotted in off a post after playing a give-and-go in the box.

