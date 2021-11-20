ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Cheek scores double as Bromley hit back to defeat King’s Lynn

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
A Michael Cheek brace rescued Bromley as they came from behind to beat King’s Lynn 3-2 in the Vanarama National League.

Goals from James Alabi and Cheek sealed the three points for the Ravens, resulting in a sixth successive defeat for the Linnets.

The visitors took the lead through Jayden Davis just six minutes into the game.

Cheek came close to scoring for the hosts but his headed effort went wide and Louis Dennis had a chance but his curling shot flew over the bar.

Bromley found an equaliser one minute before half-time through leading goalscorer Cheek, who headed home to level.

Ross Barrows put the visitors back in front five minutes into the second half with a volley from 25 yards out.

The hosts came from behind again in the 61st minute after Alabi was able to poke home from close range before Cheek scored in the 70th minute for the Ravens to secure the points.

newschain

Bromley score from late goalmouth scramble to earn draw at Stockport

Bromley equalised from a goalmouth scramble in the final minute as they salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Stockport in the National League. Both sides had chances early on before Stockport’s Scott Quigley nearly opened the scoring from a tight angle after 23 minutes but Mark Cousins produced a fine save to deny the striker.
SOCCER
newschain

Yeovil end Bromley’s unbeaten run

Bromley lost for the first time in 12 National League games as Yeovil grabbed a 2-1 win at Hayes Lane. The visitors opened the scoring after 18 minutes through Tom Knowles. Sonny Blu Lo-Everton took advantage of a Bromley mistake and found Knowles, who slammed his effort into the bottom corner.
SPORTS
newschain

Stockport hit five to get the better of struggling King’s Lynn

Stockport saw off struggling King’s Lynn 5-0 in their Vanarama National League match at Edgeley Park to close up on the play-off places. County, looking to extend their unbeaten start under new boss Dave Challinor, took the lead in the 34th minute when Jordan Keane fired the ball in following Ryan Rydel’s free-kick.
SPORTS
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
gozips.com

Five Players Score in Double Figures as Zips Defeat Point Park, 102-46

AKRON, Ohio – Leading from start to finish in their home opener, the Akron Zips put a tough season-opening loss in the rearview mirror and routed visiting Point Park 102-46 Saturday night at James A. Rhodes Arena. Sophomore forward Enrique Freeman (Cleveland, Ohio) led Akron with 20 points and 14...
NBA
goleafs.net

Five score in double figures in Goshen’s overtime loss

GOSHEN, Ind. – Five players scored in double figures for the Maple Leafs men's basketball team on Saturday afternoon, but it wasn't enough to get past Madonna. The Crusaders won in overtime, 83-81. "I'm proud of our effort today," head coachJon Tropf said. "We never folded. We battled. Give credit to Madonna as well – they did a great job putting pressure on us defensively and got to the free-throw line more than us."
GOSHEN, IN
foxsportstexarkana.com

Murray scores 26, Spurs hit 18 3s to blitz Kings 136-117

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and the San Antonio Spurs never trailed, overcoming De’Aaron Fox’s season-high 37 points in rolling past the Sacramento Kings 136-117. San Antonio hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and snapped a three-game skid at home. The Spurs had not won a home game since a season-opening victory Oct. 20 against Orlando. San Antonio had seven players in double figures, with Drew Eubanks adding 18 points and Doug McDermott scoring 17 on 4-for-6 shooting on 3s. Sacramento has lost three straight and five of seven.
NBA
thedp.com

Women's basketball returns to Palestra victorious, defeating King's College 91-55

After a 43-point victory at Hartford on Sunday, Penn women’s basketball returned to the Palestra for its first home game of the season, defeating King’s College 91-55. Sophomore forward Jordan Obi’s 29-point, 12-rebound contribution marked her first career double-double, and contributed to Penn's (2-0) win over the King’s College Monarchs (2-1).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
goyotes.com

Five score in double-figures as Coyotes defeat Briar Cliff 83-35

VERMILLION, S.D.—Five Coyotes scored in double-figures in South Dakota's 83-35 victory over Briar Cliff on Thursday night inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Thursday was a final tune-up for South Dakota (2-2) ahead of three Power 5 games on consecutive games next week in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game was an exhibition for Briar Cliff (4-2, 2-0 GPAC), who upset No. 9 Concordia last Saturday in a conference game front of their home crowd.
VERMILLION, SD
newschain

Russell Martin refuses to take credit for impact of subs against Barnsley

Swansea manager Russell Martin refused to take credit for the impact of substitutes Olivier Ntcham and Ryan Manning during his team’s 2-0 win at Barnsley. Ntcham broke the deadlock in a tight contest at Oakwell on 74 minutes from a Manning cross, paving the way for Jamie Paterson to put the outcome beyond doubt with a second goal from the game’s next attack.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Poya Asbaghi gets off to a losing start as Barnsley boss

Second-half goals from Swansea pair Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson ensured new Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi’s tenure started with a 10th defeat in 11 matches. The result also meant the Tykes have now failed to beat the Swans in the last 15 meetings between the two teams since the 2006 League One play-off final that was decided on penalties at the Millennium Stadium.
SOCCER
newschain

Cardiff boss Steve Morison: We need the fans to be right behind us

Steve Morison called on Cardiff supporters to get behind his team after they were booed off at both half-time and the end of their 1-0 defeat to Hull. The Tigers struck the game’s only goal when George Honeyman swung in a corner from the left and Ryan Longman flicked on for Keane Lewis-Potter to score in the six-yard box.
SOCCER
newschain

Tony Mowbray happy with young players after emphatic win against Peterborough

Tony Mowbray praised the mentality of Blackburn’s “exciting young team” after they thumped Peterborough 4-0 to move within a point of the play-offs. They had the game wrapped up after racing into a 3-0 lead by half-time through Harry Pickering’s looping header, Ben Brereton Diaz’s tap-in after Tyrhys Dolan retrieved possession, and Darragh Lenihan’s emphatic far-post header.
SOCCER
newschain

Scott Parker admits Bournemouth were holding on for their point at Millwall

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker was happy to take a point away from Millwall despite the 1-1 draw preventing his side going back top of the Championship. Dominic Solanke’s goal late in the first half gave the Cherries the lead and appeared to be sending them back above Fulham, but former Cherries striker Benik Afobe’s well-taken goal midway through the second half levelled the scores.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Hibernian league form ‘not acceptable’ – Jack Ross

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross admitted their league form was unacceptable after defeat by Ross County made it five consecutive losses in the cinch Premiership. Hibs looked to have turned the corner with Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers but they fell to a 1-0 reverse in Dingwall following Blair Spittal’s 72nd-minute goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
