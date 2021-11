We kicked off Destination D23: Presented by Topps with extra pixie dust by opening our first day of Disney Magic with the highly anticipated “Connections: A Look at the Future of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products” presentation. Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro gave Destination D23 guests (and viewers of our livestream) a look at new ways Disney is connecting fans to the stories they love most through innovative projects coming to life around the world. We can’t wait to see all the exciting experiences in the future, from joining the Guardians of the Galaxy for an intergalactic adventure at EPCOT and suiting up at Avengers Campus in Paris, to stunning stage spectaculars coming to the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.

