Dean Smith believes getting the best out of Billy Gilmour will be vital to Norwich’s hopes of staying in the Premier League.The new Canaries boss got off to a perfect start at Carrow Road with a 2-1 victory over Southampton having only replaced Daniel Farke on Monday.One of the key early decisions made by the 50-year-old was to recall Chelsea loanee Gilmour for his first club appearance in two months and he was vindicated with the midfielder setting up the winner to cap an outstanding return to action.“Billy will be very vital to staying up,” Smith said.“When you have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO