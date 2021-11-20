ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New COVID cases creep up week over week after months of decline, DHEC data show

By David Travis Bland
The State
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Carolina had about 500 more new coronavirus cases reported by the Department of Health and Environmental Control than the previous week. With 4,678 new cases reported Nov. 13-20,...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wosu.org

New Data Shows An Increase In Breakthrough COVID Cases

New data from the Ohio Department of Health show unvaccinated Ohioans continue to make up the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. But the numbers of vaccinated people who’ve been hospitalized or died have gone up too. ODH reports 36,938 unvaccinated Ohioans have been hospitalized with COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

DHEC: 352 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in South Carolina. Wednesday, DHEC reported 352 new cases of the Coronavirus and 27 new deaths. State Health officials say nearly 56% of eligible South Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
COLUMBIA, SC
myrtlebeachonline.com

SC nears 14,000 deaths as coronavirus wave declines, DHEC data show

As the recent wave of coronavirus infections continues to decline, the total death count is still rising in South Carolina. From Nov. 6 to 12, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,180 new coronavirus cases and 150 deaths. With the latest reports, the state has totaled...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Creep#Columbia
delawarebusinessnow.com

Covid 19 weekly update: New daily case average up slightly

According to the weekly report from the Delaware Division of Public Health, the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 again rose slightly. While cases numbers and hospitalizations are down from earlier in the fall, the decline has been gradual, leading to concerns about mini-outbreaks during and after the holidays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Illinois health officials report 22,600 new cases of COVID-19, 129 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 22,600 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 129 additional deaths since reporting last Friday.  New cases of COVID-19 increased 29% from last week.  IDPH is reporting a total of 1,735,586 cases, including 26,077 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.  Since reporting […]
ILLINOIS STATE
News Register

New COVID hospitalizations up last week

New hospitalizations statewide from COVID-19 increased last week from 313 the previous week to 378, even as new cases declined by 16%. The Oregon Health Authority reported that 6,643 new cases were reported last week, the lowest number since the last week in July. Hospitals remain overwhelmed. The Oregon Health...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
mymoinfo.com

County COVID Cases up, weekly positivity rate down

(Jefferson County) Even though weekly COVID-19 cases are up compared to this time last week, positivity rates continue to decline in Jefferson County. With the official CDC Week 44 health update, here’s Jefferson County Health Department spokeswoman Brianne Zwiener. We asked Zwiener if coronavirus cases among children increased since Halloween.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Record-Herald

FCPH: 63% increase in COVID cases over past week

A 63% increase in COVID-19 cases was reported to Fayette County Public Health over the past week (117 positive cases). Five individuals were hospitalized this week due to COVID, up from two hospitalizations the week prior. In areas with high transmission, CDC recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of Delta and protect others.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
The Oakland Press

Oakland County COVID-19 cases up sharply in last week

A study of the recent increase in community transmission of COVID-19 in Oakland County determined that the increase is general and broad, not attributable to a particular location or activity. COVID-19 cases in Oakland County have increased by 57.38 percent in the last seven days according to the Centers for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

