Judge spares man in teen rape case: ‘Incarceration isn’t appropriate’

By Ed Shanahan, New York Times Service
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacing up to eight years in prison for raping four teenage girls, the man was instead given eight years’ probation. The girl was 16 when Christopher Belter raped her, according to court documents. He was a teenager too, a student at an elite private boys school whose family’s western New York...

FOX8 News

Man charged in 2015 Randolph County rape case

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with rape in a case dating back more than six years, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary Douglas Kincaid, 29, is charged with felony statutory rape of a minor. On March 3, 2015, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
Jessica Long
Matthew Murphy
Shore News Network

Rape suspect now facing more charges in 14 count indictment

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 21-year-old Daquawn D. Mike of Niagara Falls was arraigned yesterday morning before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi on a 14-count indictment for allegedly committing a series of violent attacks on three women where he forcibly raped the victims while armed with a weapon during separate incidents in 2017. The defendant was arraigned on the following offenses:
wgbh.org

Judge rules to vacate rape conviction in Tyrone Clark case

A Suffolk County Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday to vacate the 1974 rape conviction of a Massachusetts man, months after the victim of the attack told GBH News in an exclusive interview that she may have identified the wrong person. Tyrone Clark, who is Black, was 18 years old when he was charged for the rape, assault and kidnapping of Anne Kane, who is white. He was sentenced to life in prison for the rape count.
NewsBreak
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
arcamax.com

Judge exonerates Groveland Four in notorious rape case from 1949

ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge Monday restored the constitutional right to “presumption of innocence” for the Groveland Four, granting a prosecutor’s motion to throw out indictments and convictions that ruined the lives of the four Black men accused seven decades ago of raping a 17-year-old white girl. Calling it an...
CBS LA

Police Officer Anthony Westerman Sentenced To Home Detention For Raping Woman

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman was sentenced Friday to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman, authorities said. Westerman, 27, was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, one count of a third-degree sexual offense, one count of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records. At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer combined the sentences for all five counts, saying he had only intended to convict Westerman on one count of second-degree rape. He sentenced Westerman to 15 years behind...
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
