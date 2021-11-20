ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd thrashed at Watford as Steven Gerrard off to winning start as Villa boss

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under intense pressure after Manchester United were thumped 4-1 at Watford

The United manager’s job was already in the spotlight prior to the trip to Vicarage Road and goals from Joshua King, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis may have sealed his fate.

Donny van de Beek pulled one back for the visitors shortly after being sent on at half-time to make the score 2-1, but a red card for defender Harry Maguire summed up a horrendous afternoon for Solskjaer and his side.

Steven Gerrard made a winning start as his first game as Aston Villa boss saw Brighton beaten 2-0.

Gerrard, who left Rangers during the international break to replace Dean Smith, got Villa Park bouncing again with two late goals.

Ollie Watkins broke the deadlock with a lovely curling effort after 84 minutes before Tyrone Mings lashed home a second goal two minutes from time.

Smith’s first match in charge of Norwich saw the Canaries beat Southampton 2-1.

They fell behind after only four minutes to a goal from Che Adams, but Teemu Pukki hauled them level almost immediately.

Then with 11 minutes remaining defender Grant Hanley rose above the Saints’ defence to head the winner.

Eddie Howe was the only one of the trio of new bosses not to pick up a victory following a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Brentford.

Howe, watching from home after a positive Covid test, saw Newcastle take an early lead when Jamaal Lascelles nodded in from Matt Ritchie’s corner.

But that lead lasted just 75 seconds as Ivan Toney took advantage of Karl Darlow’s mistake.

The visitors went ahead after 31 minutes when Sergi Canos’ back-post cross found fellow wing-back Rico Henry, but Joelinton levelled eight minutes later.

Brentford went ahead once more when substitute Frank Onyeka’s shot was deflected past Darlow, but Allan Saint-Maximin rescued a point for Howe.

Leaders Chelsea got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 demolition of Leicester.

First-half goals from Antonio Rudiger and N’Golo Kante put Thomas Tuchel’s men on course at the King Power Stadium before Christian Pulisic added a third after the break.

The European champions could have had more with Ben Chilwell hitting the crossbar and the offside flag ruling out three further strikes in the second half.

Maxwel Cornet’s superb volley was the pick of the goals as Burnley and Crystal Palace took a point each from a 3-3 draw.

Cornet lit up Turf Moor with a stunning finish four minutes into the second half, levelling the scores after a breathless first half in which Palace came from behind to lead 3-2, but only after letting slip an early 1-0 advantage.

Christian Benteke scored twice, either side of headers from Ben Mee and Chris Wood before Marc Guehi gave the visitors the lead at the break.

Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolves ended West Ham’s four-game winning run with a 1-0 victory at Molineux.

RELATED PEOPLE
