Ohio State

Chris Olave breaks David Boston’s Ohio State career TD reception record

By Justin Holbrock
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State senior Chris Olave broke David Boston’s career touchdown reception record after catching two touchdowns in the first quarter against Michigan State.

Is Chris Olave the best receiver in Ohio State history?

Olave now has 35 career touchdowns and 12 this season.

He has more than 2,500 yards receiving and more than 160 catches at Ohio State.

