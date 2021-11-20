ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolves end West Ham's winning run with 1-0 victory in EPL

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Raul Jimenez scored the only goal as Wolverhampton ended West Ham’s winning run with a 1-0 home victory in the Premier League on Saturday. Jimenez netted his third goal of the season in the 58th minute having...

Tribal Football

West Ham defender Zouma hails Benzema for France victory

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma was delighted being part of France's World Cup qualifying win against Finland. Zouma was eager to pay tribute to Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who struck in the 2-0 triumph. He later said: "He came home, he scored. Before that, it was a tough game....
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Jimenez strikes again for Wolves

Raul Jimenez's third goal of the season handed Wolves their third straight home win as they beat high-flyers West Ham United. The Mexican scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute, tucking away Daniel Podence's neat cutback from outside the penalty area. Victory over the Hammers means...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Wolves v West Ham: match preview

West Ham, with 12 points from their past five games, have recently beaten Liverpool and could hardly feel better about life. Their co-chairman David Sullilvan clearly wants to keep up that momentum as he reportedly has just spent £100,000 on a private jet to bring Michail Antonio back from international duty with Jamaica. He scored in their World Cup qualifiers in El Salvador and at home against the United States, with his goal against the latter a wonderful long-range strike. A continuation of that form against Wolves would make it money well spent. Bruno Lage’s side are in decent shape too, with three wins in their past five, and they will be hoping to recover quickly from their 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace a fortnight ago. Conrad Leach.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Wolves vs West Ham player ratings as Wolves beat West Ham by 1-0

West Ham passed up the opportunity to leap-frog Manchester City into second place on the Premier League table following a 1-0 loss at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Raul Jimenez scored the only goal of the game as West Ham simply didn’t manage to find the back of the net despite throwing the kitchen sink towards the end of the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Raul Jimenez dents Hammers' Champions League charge

West Ham missed the chance to move second in the Premier League table as Raul Jimenez's 58th-minute strike secured a well-deserved 1-0 win for Wolves at Molineux. The Hammers completed their first league double over Wolves since the 1922-23 campaign last term, but they produced a flat display in the Midlands to check their progress.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Moyes reaction

West Ham manager David Moyes, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Probably no complaints. We started the game very well in the first 15 or 20 minutes but didn’t really have our shooting boots on. "I thought Wolves played very well, but they’ve been doing that this season. They’ve...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Wolves 1-0 West Ham: Player ratings as Raul Jimenez fires hosts into top six

Raul Jimenez's superb second half strike fired Wolves into the Premier League's top six, with a 1-0 win at Molineux also ending West Ham's unbeaten away record. Jimenez was exceptional all afternoon and bagged the only goal of the game just before the hour mark, sweeping home from the edge of the area past Lukasz Fabianski having squandered a far better chance in the first period.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Adama Traore pushing for spot in the Wolves starting line-up against West Ham

Adama Traore will be pushing for a return to the starting line-up when Wolves resume their Premier League campaign against West Ham at Molineux on Saturday. Full-back Fernando Marcal is in contention to feature for the first time since October 16 after recovering from a calf injury, although Wanderers boss Bruno Lage has said that Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to keep his place in the side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Wolves v West Ham: Confirmed team news

Bruno Lage makes one change to the Wolves team that lost 2-0 at Crystal Palace before the international break. Daniel Podence replaces Francisco Trincao, who drops to the bench. Fernando Marcal and Adama Traore are also among the substitutes. Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
TechRadar

Wolves vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

Unbeaten on the road in 12 matches, David Moyes's high-flying Hammers head to Molineux this afternoon knowing a win could send them joint top of the table. Read on to find out how to watch Wolves vs West Ham online and get a Premier League live stream, no matter where you are in the world this weekend.
NFL
