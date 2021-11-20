ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Angelo State soccer team wins OT thriller in South Central opener

By Charles Bryce, San Angelo Standard-Times
 4 days ago

Valerie Solis' penalty kick in overtime gave the No. 4-seeded Angelo State University soccer team a 3-2 victory against No. 5 Westminster (Utah) in an NCAA D-II South Central Regional opener Friday in Dallas, setting up a showdown with top-seeded Dallas Baptist on Sunday.

ASU improved to 16-4-2 after earning just its second NCAA tourney victory in program history and the first since beating MSU Denver 2-0 in 2014. The Belles are on a four-match winning streak.

Sunday's second-round match with DBU (17-3) is scheduled for 1 p.m. It will be a rematch of last Sunday's 1-0 upset by the Belles in the Lone Star Conference Tournament finals.

The winner of Sunday's match will advance to the Sweet 16.

The Belles opened the scoring against Westminster on Kylie Hampton's goal off a Maddi Kyle assist in the 31st minute.

The Griffins knotted things up at 1-1 on a penalty kick by Aimee Kurfurst in the 64th minute.

Hampton made it 2-1 ASU with her second goal, this time on a penalty kick in the 65th minute.

In the 79th minute, Westminster pulled even again at 2-2 on Sophia DiGeronimo's goal assisted by Cassidy Orr and Alex Hoffman.

ASU finished with 18 shots, including 11 on goal. Westminster had 16 shots, six of which were on goal.

Griffins goalkeeper Kelsea Cracroft recorded eight saves, and ASU's Kira Miller turned away four.

Charles Bryce is a journalist covering sports in West Texas. Send him a news tip at cbryce@gannett.com. Consider supporting West Texas journalism with a subscription to GoSanAngelo.com .

