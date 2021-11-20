Police: Attleboro shooting victim in stable condition

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a shooting that injured a man in Attleboro on Friday night.

Police Chief Kyle Heagney told 12 News, the victim is out of surgery and remains in stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital.

There are no suspects at this time, according to Heagney.

The incident happened in the Stop & Shop parking lot on Washington Street just after 10 p.m.

Heagney said the suspect ran up to the man in the parking lot and fired several shots at him before running off towards the nearby UNO Pizzeria & Grill.

The victim drove to the IHOP down the street where he parked and called for help, according to Heagney.

