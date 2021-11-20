ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Gerrard makes winning start as Villa beats Brighton 2-0

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) -- Steven Gerrard made a winning start as Aston Villa manager with a 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League. Gerrard left Rangers during the international break to replace Dean Smith, who was fired following five successive Premier League defeats. And the former Liverpool captain...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

What Aston Villa will expect from Steven Gerrard as he starts repair job

Steven Gerrard’s most obvious and urgent task in his new job is to make sense of Aston Villa. The club have big ambitions and trumpeted a vague plan for this season – to use the money from the sale of one great individual, Jack Grealish, to improve the team as a whole. But Dean Smith was jilted, albeit quite ceremoniously, because after 11 league matches there was still a vagueness, even a confusion, to what Villa were doing. How exactly were they trying to win matches? What was their proposition? It was not easy to tell towards the end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd thrashed at Watford as Steven Gerrard off to winning start as Villa boss

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under intense pressure after Manchester United were thumped 4-1 at Watford The United manager’s job was already in the spotlight prior to the trip to Vicarage Road and goals from Joshua King, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis may have sealed his fate.Donny van de Beek pulled one back for the visitors shortly after being sent on at half-time to make the score 2-1, but a red card for defender Harry Maguire summed up a horrendous afternoon for Solskjaer and his side.Steven Gerrard made a winning start as his first game as Aston Villa boss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

'He changed me as a person and a player:' Steven Gerrard pays emotional tribute to his late mentor Gerard Houllier during first press conference as Aston Villa boss ahead of Brighton

Steven Gerrard is used to fielding questions about whether he will one day succeed Jurgen Klopp, yet it is another Liverpool manager who is inspiring him as he takes his first steps as a Premier League boss. The former England captain will be on the touchline as Aston Villa manager...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Ashley Young
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Tariq Lamptey
Person
Ollie Watkins
Person
Leandro Trossard
Person
Dean Smith
Person
Jacob Ramsey
Daily Mail

Steven Gerrard says 'he can't be any more proud of the players' after beginning Aston Villa reign with 'big' victory over in-form Brighton

Steven Gerrard roared with delight after claiming a victory from his first game as Aston Villa manager and revealed he still lives for the buzz of winning. The former England captain led his team to a 2-0 triumph over Brighton thanks to late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings – ending a run of five consecutive defeats that cost Dean Smith his job and persuaded Villa to hire Gerrard from Rangers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Ap#The Premier League#Brighton#Manchester United#Mings
SB Nation

Reading Women 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion Women: Match Report

Brighton and Hove Albion Women visited the SCL stadium in form and in an impressive third place in the WSL. A tough ask for ninth place Royals today but they were also in form: unbeaten in three league matches, plus a win in the League Cup in midweek. There was...
SPORTS
Tribal Football

Watkins, Mings deliver Aston Villa boss Gerrard victory against Brighton

Late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings gave Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa reign the perfect start with victory over Brighton at Villa Park. Ashley Young picked up the ball deep in his own half and drove forward before releasing Watkins down the left, who cut in and curled past Jason Steele to send Gerrard and Villa into pandemonium with six minutes to go.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - We Have Lift Off!

An energetic start and fantastic finish; what did the lads make of the game?. What can Ollie Watkins and Emi Buendia offer as wingers?. How important was it for the likes of Tyrone Mings and Matt Targett to regain some form on Saturday and leave Villa Park with added confidence in their performances?
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy