ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Unclenching The Fists’ Director Kira Kovalenko Says William Faulkner Line Inspired Her Tale Of A Woman’s Longing To Escape – Contenders International

By Diana Lodderhose
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Kira Kovalenko ’s feature Unclenching the Fists was initially inspired by a line in William Faulkner’s novel Intruder in the Dust . Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event, the Russian director said she thought a lot about Faulkner’s line, “While some people can endure slavery, nobody can stand freedom,” when she began co-writing her sophomore film, which is now Russia’s submission into this year’s International Feature Oscar race.

“While I was thinking about this line, I realized that I needed to find the place that I could tell this story about, and this place was a small mining town close to the place I was living,” Kovalenko said via her producer Alexander Rodnyansky , who was interpreting for on the panel.

Veteran producer Rodnyansky, who has long been a champion of unique and new voices hailing from Russia and the Ukraine, said he was compelled by Kovalenko’s story because it is “a very special combination of the human tale of people who have been traumatized and are fragile [with] the story of a region that has very much been incognito.”

Unclenching the Fists, being released theatrically in the U.S. via Mubi , is set in North Ossetia, a sparsely populated part of Russia on the border of Georgia and next to Chechnya. It follows a young woman, Ada, who is struggling to escape the stifling hold of the family she loves as much as she rejects. Milana Aguzarova, Arik Karaev and Soslan Khugaev star.

The film played at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year where it won the Grand Prize in the Un Certain Regard section.

Check back Monday for the panel video.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Asghar Farhadi Says He Used Long, Unexpected Incubation Processes To Shape ‘A Hero’ – Contenders L.A.

Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi revealed that a long gestation period in his head and a subsequent copious amount of real-world rehearsal time allowed him to shape A Hero into the critically hailed film that it’s become. Speaking through a translator at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event Sunday, Farhadi explained that the germ of the notion for the film – which won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in July – first took root in his mind when he was a college student. He saw a British play put on by students, which sparked his interest in local...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jessi Case & Rocky Myers Board ‘On A Wing And A Prayer’

EXCLUSIVE: Jessi Case (Mother’s Day) and Rocky Myers (Sons of Thunder) have joined the cast of On a Wing and a Prayer, a faith-based feature from director Sean McNamara, which will be released through MGM’s distribution and marketing joint venture United Artists Releasing. They’ll star alongside previously announced cast members Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe. The Lightworkers pic is based on a true story, watching as a small-town pilot dies unexpectedly while flying. In the aftermath, passenger Doug White (Quaid) is forced to land the plane safely in order to save his entire family. Case will play Doug’s angsty teenage daughter, Maggie,...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Mass’ Stars & Director Say Film Offers Hope After Grief – Contenders L.A.

Writer-director Fran Kranz and cast members Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton promised nervous audiences that their school-shooting drama Mass is a hopeful one. They spoke with Deadline’s Antonia Blyth at The Contenders Film: Los Angeles event Sunday. “It’s about finding a path forward,” Kraz said. “It’s about trying to move through something. I wanted to tell a story about forgiveness and reconciliation because I want to feel more of it.” Plimpton and Isaacs play the parents of a shooting victim. Birney and Dowd play the parents of the shooter, who also died in the attack. “We think, ‘I could...
MOVIES
Deadline

Int’l Critics Line: Russia’s Oscar Submission ‘Unclenching The Fists’

The old adage “write what you know” has rarely paid off with such bleak, persuasive power as it does in Unclenching The Fists, which won the Grand Prize in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard sidebar this year, is Russia’s submission to the International Feature race at the Oscars and is screening at AFI Fest. Mubi has U.S. rights and is planning a theatrical release ahead of digital in 2022. Kira Kovalenko’s confident debut feature is largely based on events of her own youth. Like her fictional heroine Ada (Milana Aguzarova), Kovalenko grew up in a dreary mining town in the Caucasus. She...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Deadline

Unexpected Connections Aligned Perfectly To Bring Director Elaine Bogan & Her Voice Cast to ‘Spirit Untamed’ – Contenders L.A.

For Elaine Bogan’s animated feature film directorial debut, DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Untamed, it seemed like there was a constant bit of kismet at play. “When I was first called and contacted to become part of the Spirit franchise, I jumped out of my car,” Bogan told Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles on Sunday while sharing a panel with composer Amie Doherty. “I was sitting in the parking lot at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center just after having ridden my horse, so the timing of everything felt great.” Bogan said she’d long held a deep affinity for the Spirit property, going back to...
MOVIES
Deadline

Covid Pic ‘The First Wave’ Was “Terrifying” & “Inspirational” For Director Matthew Heineman – Contenders Documentary

The First Wave director Matthew Heineman said his Covid documentary was both frightening and inspiring. Heineman followed medical personnel at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in the Queens borough of New York for four months in 2020. He spoke with Deadline’s Matthew Carey about the experience. “I think it was a terrifying experience for everyone involved,” Heineman said. “Every single day, though, my crew and I just were so deeply inspired by the love, by the humanity, by the dedication of these health care workers that we profiled.” He said one of the most difficult parts of filming The First Wave was...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Hive’ Writer-Director Blerta Basholli & Star Yllka Gashi On How One Woman’s War Story Formed Kosovo’s Oscar Entry – Contenders International

When Kosovan writer-director Blerta Basholli met war widow Fahrije Hoti, the subject of her new feature film Hive, she was immediately struck by her strength of character and personality, which helped shape how she would approach making a feature film based on the story of Hoti’s life after the Kosovo War. Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event, Basholli said she knew she had to make a character-based film because she wanted the audience to “connect to the character.” “The story is interesting and I could make many films about [Fahrije’s] life and what she went through during the war and...
MOVIES
Deadline

“Our Criminals Were Real Criminals”: Director Levan Koguashvili On Georgia’s Gritty Oscar Bid ‘Brighton 4th’ – Contenders International

Brighton 4th was a big winner at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, taking awards for Best International Narrative Feature, Best Actor and Best Screenplay. Shot on location in New York, Kino Lorber’s Oscar hopeful from Georgia tells the story of Kakhi, a former wrestler who travels from his native Tbilisi to Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, in the hope of helping his wayward son get his life back on track. Accompanied by cinematographer Phedon Papamichael (currently in London shooting James Mangold’s Indiana Jones movie), director Levan Koguashvili revealed that his film was inspired a true story. “The starting point was a real encounter with...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Faulkner
Deadline

‘Luzzu’ Director On Telling A Rare Local Tale In Malta & Casting Non-Professional Actors – Contenders International

After Luzzu made history by becoming the first Maltese feature to compete in a major international festival, the pic now sails its way to the Oscar race as the nation’s International Feature submission. Helmed by debutant director Alex Camilleri (also the editor and writer), the film revolves around Jesmark (Jesmark Scicluna, who picked up Sundance’s World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award), a struggling fisherman on the island of Malta who is forced to risk everything by entering the world of illegal fishing in order to provide for his wife and newborn baby. Camilleri’s identity of growing up in America but being of...
WORLD
Deadline

‘Tereza37’ Writer-Star Lana Barić Says It Was Important To Show “The Imperfection Of Female Bodies” In Croatia’s Oscar Entry – Contenders International

Lana Barić joined director Danilo Šerbedžija at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event to talk about the taboo-busting Tereza37, Croatia’s official candidate for the International Feature Oscar. The film centers on Barić’s character Tereza, a married woman who decides to sleep with multiple men while trying for a baby. Responding to a question about the honest portrayal of the realities of women’s bodies, Barić said: “Some people say that it’s too much, because it is in your face. … It sort of bothered them. And that kind of reaction was really important for me, because if it did bother them, then...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Compartment No. 6’s Juho Kuosmanen Says He Fulfilled His Dream To Shoot A Film In Russia, And On A Train – Contenders International

For Finnish director Juho Kuosmanen, it was always an ambition of his to shoot a film on a train as well as a film in Russia. So, when he first read the 2011 novel Compartment No. 6 by Rosa Liksom, he was immediately compelled to take it to the big screen. “I read this book when it came out and I felt in this book that there were lots of cinematic qualities like the train where most of the story takes place and the fact that it happens in Russia, where there are lots of cinematic locations to be found,” Kuosmanen...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Prayers For The Stolen’s Tatiana Huezo Talks Portraying Violence & Brutality Through A Child’s Eyes – Contenders International

For director Tatiana Huezo, her debut feature Prayers for the Stolen (Noche de Fuego) was largely a balancing act of telling a coming-of-age story of young girls while also conveying a story of corruption, drugs and human trafficking in the Mexican countryside. “I think definitely one of the biggest challenges in doing this was in trying to relate the story in a very violent context  through the eyes of a child and through the eyes of a little girl who is exposed to brutality as a woman,” Huezo said through an interpreter during the Netflix movie’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film:...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Mubi#The Un Certain Regard
Deadline

‘Do Not Hesitate’ Director Shariff Korver Turned Actors Into Soldiers For His Dutch Oscar Entry – Contenders International

Filmed in the mountains of Greece — which doubled for the stark, alien landscapes of war-torn Afghanistan — Shariff Korver’s Do Not Hesitate tells the story of three young Dutch soldiers who are left guarding a military vehicle after it breaks down. A chance encounter with a local boy causes tensions in the group, which reach a shocking climax. The idea came to Korver after reading a newspaper article about a group of Dutch soldiers being sent to an island in Crete after spending five months in Afghanistan to “blow off some steam.” “They were going to have therapy during the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Director Eran Kolirin Talks The “Two Levels” Of His Israeli Oscar Entry ‘Let It Be Morning’ – Contenders International

At Deadline’s Contenders Film: International award-season event, director Eran Kolirin (The Band’s Visit) explained why he chose to adapt Sayed Kashua’s novel Let It be Morning, the film that has become Israel’s submission into the International Feature Oscar race. “I really like this situation where people are being thrown out of time and out of context in a very close, stressful atmosphere where you can have funny things going on,” he said during the virtual panel for the film, which will be released by Cohen Media Group in the U.S. next year. “The Band’s Visit, for example, took place overnight where...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Oasis’ Director Ivan Ikić Talks Representing People With Disabilities In His Serbian Drama – Contenders International

Ivan Ikić’s second feature Oasis is representing Serbia in the International Feature Oscar race this year following its buzzy premiere at the Venice Film Festival. The pic explores how a friendship between Marija (Marijana Novakov) and Dragana (Tijana Markovic) is put to the test, as they both develop a crush on Robert (Valentino Zenuni), a fellow resident at an institution for people with disabilities. For the film, Ikić revisited the same medical facility where he shot a documentary 20 years ago. During the Sense Production film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International, the filmmaker discussed how he used non-professional actors for...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Drive My Car’ Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi On Adapting Haruki Murakami & Finishing Two Films During Pandemic – Contenders International

With his latest feature Drive My Car, Ryusuke Hamaguchi looked to do justice to Haruki Murakami’s short story of the same name from the internationally acclaimed author ‘s 2014 collection, Men Without Women. “I encountered this about eight years ago, thanks to an acquaintance of mine,” said the film’s co-writer and director via an interpreter during Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event. “They found it quite interesting and told me that it might be something that would interest me, as well, and it actually was very close to a lot of the themes that I deal with in my work.” Co-written with...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘Pebbles’ Director & Producers Discuss Their Indian Oscar Entry About Domestic Violence – Contenders International

The sobering story of Pebbles, about domestic violence in India, is inspired by an incident in filmmaker P.S. Vinothraj’s real-life past, in which his sister was “chased away by her husband” and forced to walk 14 miles whilst cradling her baby in scorching terrain. In Pebbles, set in a sun-baked, drought-stricken region of southeast India, a young boy (Chellapandi) follows his violent and alcoholic father (Karuththadaiyaan) on a quest to fetch back his mother, who has run away following his latest abuse. During the film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: International awards-season event, creative producer Amudhavan Karuppiah told us that the movie...
MOVIES
Deadline

Director Peter Nicks Says ‘Homeroom’ Captures Ability Of An Ever-Younger Generation To Demand And Effect Change – Contenders Documentary

Homeroom filmmaker Peter Nicks, whose documentary delves into the lives of a high school class in Oakland, CA, dealing with troubling issues ranging from the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic to concerns about their school system’s internal police force, said his Hulu film reveals how the teen generation is eager and capable of using their mastery of social media to drive significant change. The latest in Nicks’ trilogy of documentaries – including The Waiting Room and The Force – examining struggles within Oakland’s public institutions, Homeroom explores “this sort of confounding dialectic on maybe social media, the role of plays...
OAKLAND, CA
Deadline

Julia Child Underestimated Her Own Feminist Impact, ‘Julia’ Directors Say – Contenders Documentary

The filmmakers behind Julia, the in-depth exploration of iconic television cooking show host Julia Child, said her profound impact on the culture was felt far beyond introducing lovingly prepared French cuisine to a mass American audience. Co-director Julie Cohen said during a panel for the Sony Pictures Classics movie at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Documentary that, thanks to her prominence, engaging persona and inherent sense of authority, Child was an early feminist icon even outside the kitchen – though the chef didn’t fully embrace the distinction. “That’s big part of what attracted us to this story, because Julia certainly didn’t call herself a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Citizen Ashe’ Directors Rex Miller & Sam Pollard On Arthur Ashe’s Legacy As An Activist – Contenders Documentary

Arthur Ashe is an icon in the tennis world, breaking barriers to become the first Black male champion of three Grand Slams: the Australian Open; the U.S. Open; and, most famously, beating Jimmy Conners in 1975 to win Wimbledon. But on the other side of the net is Ashe’s work as an activist, which becomes the focus of CNN Films’ documentary Citizen Ashe. Director-producer Rex Miller, whose previous tennis documentaries includes one on pioneer Althea Gibson, and Sam Pollard, who most recently made MLK/FBI, teamed for the feature docu, which they spoke about during a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Documentary...
TENNIS
Deadline

Deadline

27K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy