Middle East

Lebanon’s Hezbollah condemns Britain’s decision to ban Hamas -statement

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement condemned Britain’s decision to proscribe Palestinian militant group...

Brookings Institution

Is Hezbollah overplaying its hand inside Lebanon?

Lebanese Hezbollah’s role as an Iranian proxy and its provision of significant assistance to its allies in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq has been an area of justified focus for policymakers in many capitals but the organization’s evolving role inside Lebanon merits equal attention. While it is customary to characterize Hezbollah as a “state within a state,” it is more accurate now to define it as a “state within a non-state,” in view of the sheer inability of the Lebanese government to deliver even the most basic services to a desperate population plunged into its worst economic crisis in over a century.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Britain moves to ban Palestinian militant group Hamas

JERUSALEM/LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain's interior minister Priti Patel on Friday said she had banned the Palestinian militant group Hamas in a move that brings the United Kingdom's stance on Gaza's rulers in line with the United States and the European Union. "Hamas has significant terrorist capability, including access...
U.K.
Priti Patel
stljewishlight.org

Britain to criminalize support for Hamas

(JTA) — Anyone in the United Kingdom who expresses support for the Palestinian political party Hamas or its militant wing could soon be hit with a prison sentence of up to 14 years. The U.K. already considers the group’s military wing a terrorist group. British Interior Secretary Priti Patel said...
POLITICS
The Jewish Press

Corbyn Would Face 10 Years in Prison If He Defies UK’s New Total Ban on Hamas

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other Hamas supporters in the UK will face up to 10 years in prison under a new law to be announced on Friday by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. Patel is expected to report, as part of her visit to Washington, DC, that her government is set to outlaw Hamas under the country’s Terrorism Act. The new ban will include both the military (the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades) and the political arms of the terror group.
POLITICS
#Hezbollah#Hamas#Britain#Beirut#Reuters#Palestinian#The European Union
Reuters

Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

MANILA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's...
MILITARY
AFP

Lithuania shows world way to withstand China, FM says

Lithuania is showing the world a way to resist China's growing pressure by diversifying supply chains and uniting with fellow democracies, the EU nation's foreign minister said Wednesday. On a visit to Washington, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he spoke to senior US officials on Lithuania's efforts to reduce reliance on China for supplies and called for longer-term efforts to help other nations facing pressure.
POLITICS
raleighnews.net

Iran: Execution of juvenile offender deeply alarming and shocking

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, on Thursday condemned Iran's execution of a young man who was a minor at the time he was charged with committing a crime. Arman Abdolali, 25, is the second juvenile offender to be executed in the country this year. OHCHR expressed serious concern that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lebanon
Middle East
The Independent

100 days since Taliban gained control: The Afghan women and children subsisting on raw flour facing toughest winter yet

While the bitterly cold weather claims scores of lives in Afghanistan each winter, many fear this year will be far deadlier than others due to the nation grappling with its worst food crisis since records started.Abdullah*, an eight-year-old boy living in the Taliban-seized country, is already feeling the grave effects of the humanitarian crisis.“We have bread and sometimes rice, but never meat and fruit,” he tells The Independent. “We have so much less food than before and it makes me worried. Sometimes, when we don’t have food I go to sleep without eating anything.”Zarghuna, his mother, says the family have...
MIDDLE EAST
The Atlantic

It Wasn’t a Hoax

If Donald Trump had been supported only by people who affirmatively liked him, his attack on American democracy would never have gotten as far as it did. Instead, at almost every turn, Trump was helped by people who had little liking for him as a human being or politician, but assessed that he could be useful for purposes of their own. The latest example: the suddenly red-hot media campaign to endorse Trump’s fantasy that he was the victim of a “Russia hoax.”
POTUS
Shropshire Star

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

Barry Manners, from Kent, was held captive for more than four months in Iraq. A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS

