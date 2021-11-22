2 killed, 2 injured in early morning shooting in central Fresno

Fresno's weekend got off to a violent start after an early morning shooting left two people dead and two others clinging to life in the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened in the area of North Pleasant Avenue and West Garland Avenue.

ShotSpotter picked up more than a dozen rounds fired near an apartment complex just before 4 am on Saturday.

A 29-year-old man, later identified as Joseph Walls Jr., and a 23-year-old man, later identified as Ronnie Bailey, were found dead at the scene of the crime, and a 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center.

Police say an after-hours party was happening in a nearby apartment complex when the gunshots rang out. They are investigating what led to the shooting.

The city had reached 66 homicides before the start of the weekend. This deadly shooting would bring that number to 68.

Fresno had a total of 74 homicides for all of 2020.

Investigators believe there were multiple people present during Saturday's shooting and are asking for the community's help to figure out what happened.

If you have information about the shooting, please call detective Josh Alexander at 559-621-2445 or detective Vic Miranda at 559-621-2452 under Fresno PD Case# 21063534.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.