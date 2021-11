West Virginia plays host to Texas at noon Saturday on ESPN2. Mountaineer Field will be the site of the annual senior day for WVU and perhaps also the last time the Longhorns visit as a Big 12 team and maybe forever. Texas is off to the SEC in the future, and it's entirely possible the school isn't in the conference for a trip to Morgantown in 2023. As it stands, Texas is 3-1 against WVU as a visitor, but the Mountaineers are the only Big 12 team the Longhorns do not have a winning record against. The series is split 5-5.

