Gerrard makes winning start as Villa beats Brighton 2-0

Steven Gerrard’s most obvious and urgent task in his new job is to make sense of Aston Villa. The club have big ambitions and trumpeted a vague plan for this season – to use the money from the sale of one great individual, Jack Grealish, to improve the team as a whole. But Dean Smith was jilted, albeit quite ceremoniously, because after 11 league matches there was still a vagueness, even a confusion, to what Villa were doing. How exactly were they trying to win matches? What was their proposition? It was not easy to tell towards the end.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO