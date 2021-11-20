ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Toledo faces Charlotte in Bahamas

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 4 days ago

Toledo (2-1) vs. Charlotte (3-0) , Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo and Charlotte are set to face off in a postseason game at the Baha Mar Convention Center. Charlotte won against...

www.newsobserver.com

Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
ClutchPoints

Controversial Lonzo Ball call in Rockets loss has Bulls coach Billy Donovan blasting refs

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was left scratching his head after a controversial call in their loss against the Houston Rockets. The Bulls, the third-seeded team in the East, fell short on their road game against the 2-16 Rockets on Wednesday night and it was a crucial call halfway through the fourth quarter that ended up changing the course of the game which, to be quite frank, Donovan didn’t really understand.
Journal Inquirer

UConn earns 'special' victory in Bahamas

Dan Hurley had little idea while in the midst of it that his team was playing in a college basketball classic Wednesday. The UConn men’s basketball coach thought it was more like a WWE steel cage match. Maybe a UFC octagon battle. “We knew two monsters were going to get...
chatsports.com

Toledo Travels to West Virginia to Face Marshall on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio – Toledo women's swimming and diving team travel to Marshall for its final non-conference meet of the season, on Saturday, Nov. 13. Race time is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and will be broadcasted from ESPN+ in the Frederick A. Fitch Natatorium. Toledo holds the all-time dual record over Marshall, 4-1-0, and won the last meeting on Nov. 8, 2019 (180-100).
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Central Michigan Life

Volleyball holds on to beat Toledo

Backed into a corner, Central Michigan volleyball relied on depth and offensive firepower to rocket past Toledo on Friday, winning 3-1 in McGuirk Arena. The Chippewas improve to 12-16 on the season and 6-10 in the Mid-American Conference. Toledo falls to 18-10 and 9-7 in conference play. “We laid an...
chatsports.com

Charlotte faces Washington, looks for 4th straight victory

Washington Wizards (10-3, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (8-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte seeks to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Washington. The Hornets are 5-3 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference averaging 113.3 points and is...
Niner Times

Charlotte volleyball faces Rice in first round of C-USA Championships

The Charlotte 49ers volleyball team faces Rice in their first game of the Conference USA (C-USA) Championships on Friday, Nov. 18. The 49ers look to make a run in the conference tournament to cap off their season. About the teams:. Charlotte is coming off being swept by Western Kentucky in...
Reuters

Expansion Charlotte FC to face LA Galaxy in home debut

2021-11-18 20:06:49 GMT+00:00 - Expansion club Charlotte FC will face the LA Galaxy in their MLS home debut at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on March 5, 2022. It will be the second regular-season match for Charlotte, which will open on the road on the weekend of Feb. 26. The full schedule has not yet been finalized.
ubbulls.com

Bulls Ready 4 Battle In The Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS – The University at Buffalo women's basketball team is headed for warmer weather as they travel to the Bahamas to take part in the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament at the Atlantis Resort, November 20-22. The Bulls will open play against the top team in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks. It is the second all-time meeting between the two schools. The Gamecocks defeated UB 79-63 in the Sweet 16 on March 24, 2018, at the Albany Times Union Center. UB's Summer Hemphill and South Carolina's Lele Grissett are the only members of either squad to have played in that game.
Niner Times

Charlotte faces Wake Forest in search of second win of the season

The Charlotte 49ers women's basketball team hopes to bounce back to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The 49ers are coming off an 89-33 loss at the hands of North Carolina; Charlotte will try to get back on track by securing their second win of the season. "We have to...
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Who Will Pitt Face in Charlotte? Atlantic Division Clinching Scenarios

PITTSBURGH — Pitt has clinched a berth in the 2021 ACC Championship Game with the Panthers’ 48-38 win over Virginia at Heinz Field on Saturday. Who will the Panthers face in two weeks in Charlotte? That’s still up in the air. Wake Forest still controls its own destiny, even after...
NBC Washington

Taylor Heinicke Looking Forward to Facing ‘God of Charlotte' Cam Newton

Heinicke looking forward to facing 'God of Charlotte' Cam Newton originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Taylor Heinicke's return to Carolina is hardly the reason why Bank of America Stadium is expected to be packed on Sunday afternoon. That's because Cam Newton, who the Panthers signed last week, is expected...
The Blade

Fun in the Sun: Toledo men's basketball arrives in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — A 4 a.m. wake-up call doesn’t sound so bad when the final destination is the Bahamas. Welcome to the Toledo men’s basketball team’s Saturday. The Rockets woke up while the moon was high and roosters slept, departing from the university at 4:30 a.m. for a flight to Atlanta, and then onto Nassau. Their Delta Boeing 737 touched down in the Bahamas at 1:45 p.m., just in time for a light practice at the Baha Mar Performing Arts and Convention Center.
