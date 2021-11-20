Toledo faces Charlotte in Bahamas

PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS – The University at Buffalo women's basketball team is headed for warmer weather as they travel to the Bahamas to take part in the inaugural Bad Boy Mowers Women's Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament at the Atlantis Resort, November 20-22. The Bulls will open play against the top team in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks. It is the second all-time meeting between the two schools. The Gamecocks defeated UB 79-63 in the Sweet 16 on March 24, 2018, at the Albany Times Union Center. UB's Summer Hemphill and South Carolina's Lele Grissett are the only members of either squad to have played in that game.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO