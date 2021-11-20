ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Malaysian Minister of Defense Hishammuddin Hussein

defense.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met on November...

www.defense.gov

defense.gov

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl’s Virtual Meeting with Spain’s Secretary General for Defense Policy Admiral Martínez Núñez

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth provided the following readout:. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl met virtually today with his Spanish counterpart, Secretary General for Defense Policy, Admiral Juan Martínez Núñez. The two leaders confirmed the robust bilateral defense relationship between the United States and Spain. Dr. Kahl recognized Spain as a steadfast NATO Ally and reliable friend of the United States. He thanked Admiral Martínez Núñez for Spain’s support during the Afghanistan war and evacuation.
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Moroccan Foreign Minister Bourita

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken emphasized that the longstanding bilateral partnership is rooted in shared interests in regional peace, security, and prosperity. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed a range of regional issues, including the continued deepening of relations between Morocco and Israel. They hailed the upcoming first anniversary of the Joint Declaration among Morocco, Israel, and the United States on December 22. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister expressed strong support for the new United Nations Personal Envoy of the Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura in leading the U.N.-led political process for Western Sahara. The Secretary noted that we continue to view Morocco’s autonomy plan as serious, credible, and realistic, and one potential approach to satisfy the aspirations of the people of Western Sahara. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the newly formed Moroccan government’s efforts to advance King Mohammed VI’s reform agenda, the importance of promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms, and building on the productive September U.S.-Morocco dialogue on human rights.
WASHINGTON, DC
defense.gov

Secretary of Defense Remarks at IISS Manama Dialogue

During the IISS Manama Dialogue 2021, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will deliver a major policy speech on the Middle East. The secretary's remarks will be streamed on defense.gov at 1:05 a.m. EST, Nov. 20, 2021. Following the livestream, the remarks will be available on demand at defense.gov. A transcript will also be on defense.gov, following the event.
MILITARY
Person
Hishammuddin Hussein
defense.gov

Secretary Austin to Meet with the Ukraine Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will welcome his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov, to the Pentagon in an enhanced honor cordon ceremony today at 1:00 p.m. EST. All journalists desiring to cover the arrival ceremony must obtain a wristband from security screening. Journalists without a Pentagon access...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Austin hosts Ukraine's defense minister amid rising Russian tensions

The U.S. will continue to stand by Ukraine amid rising tensions with Russia over troop buildups along the border. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said as he held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart at the Pentagon Thursday. Ukrainian officials said Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov would be discussing the strategic...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Trilateral Meeting with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Republic of Korea First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong Kun and Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Mori Takeo today in Washington. The Deputy Secretary and the two vice foreign ministers reaffirmed that trilateral cooperation between the United States, the Republic of Korea, and Japan is essential to tackling the most pressing challenges of the 21st Century in the region and across the globe.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Israeli Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roll

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Israeli Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Idan Roll today and welcomed the Deputy Foreign Minister to Washington. The Deputy Secretary and the Deputy Foreign Minister discussed the importance of the U.S.-Israel partnership and regional security issues. The Deputy Secretary reiterated the Administration’s firm belief that Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve equal measures of freedom, prosperity, and dignity. The Deputy Secretary also emphasized the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security.
U.S. POLITICS
#Secretary Of Defense#Malaysian#Strategic Partnership#Pentagon#Manama Dialogue
Washington Times

Defense Secretary Austin promises ‘get tough’ policy toward Iran

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed to remain tough on Iran’s nuclear ambitions even as the Biden administration struggles to revive a nuclear deal to lift economic sanctions if Tehran limits its uranium enrichment program. Mr. Austin made the comments over the weekend in Bahrain at the annual Manama Dialogue, which...
MILITARY
defense.gov

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks Addresses the Bucharest-Nine Defense Ministerial

Department of Defense Spokesman Eric Pahon provided the following readout:. Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks virtually addressed NATO eastern flank Allies at the Bucharest-Nine (B9) Defense Ministerial in Romania today. Co-hosted by Romania and Poland, this forum brought together B9 defense ministers from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia to discuss recent events in the region, defense cooperation, NATO strategic priorities, and EU-NATO cooperation.
MILITARY
wtmj.com

Israeli, Moroccan defense ministers meet in landmark visit

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Israel’s defense minister met with his Moroccan counterpart on Wednesday in Rabat as part of a landmark visit to formalize security cooperation between the two countries. Benny Gantz and Abdellatif Loudiyi signed a memorandum of understanding that lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and...
MIDDLE EAST
defense.gov

Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks Meets With Hispanic Small Business Leaders

Department of Defense Spokesman Eric Pahon provided the following readout:. Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy Jesse Salazar met with members of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), and unaffiliated Hispanic small business owners to discuss the importance of Hispanic-owned businesses in increasing the capabilities of the Department through a more agile and diverse small business base.
SMALL BUSINESS
News Break
Politics
Country
Malaysia
defense.gov

Readout of U.S.–Turkey High Level Defense Group Meeting

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth provided the following readout:. The U.S.-Turkey High Level Defense Group met in the Pentagon on November 16. Building on recent conversations between U.S. President Biden and Turkish President Erdogan and between Secretary of Defense Austin and Minister of National Defense Akar, the delegations discussed a wide range of functional and regional issues. This included transnational priorities, such as defeating terrorism, and regional security in Afghanistan, Africa, South Caucasus, Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. Laura Cooper, performing the duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (PDO ASD) for International Security Affairs and the Department lead for discussions, also highlighted cooperation on the Black Sea.
U.S. POLITICS
defense.gov

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the DoD's Fourth Annual Department-Wide Financial Statement Audit

I was glad to see that areas critical to supporting our men and women in uniform such as Civilian Pay, Military Pay, and the Military Retirement Fund passed their audits, but the fact remains that we have much work to do. Make no mistake: none of us at the Department are content with the overall results of this audit. But we are committed to learning from it and to doing better. We must work harder to institute stronger internal controls and prove in every way that we are being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to be able to receive the new Foreign Minister of Canada, Mélanie Joly, here in Washington at the State Department. I’m so glad we were able to get together so quickly. We spoke on the phone just a few days ago, and I’m really grateful to Mélanie for coming here so quickly.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Army announces ‘most radical shake-up for decades’ amid cuts to troop numbers

The British Army has announced its “Future Soldier” programme, claiming the project offers the most radical reform for the last two decades in order to shape a force fit to fight the wars of the 21st century.The restructuring comes as the strength of the regular army is due to be reduced from 82,000 to 73,000 in the next four years, with focus on expeditionary units which can be deployed to conflict zones as well as setting up bases abroad.The new strategy will be buttressed by an investment of £41.3bn over the next decade on equipment, £8.6bn more than had previously...
MILITARY
bitcoin.com

Hillary Clinton Calls on Biden Administration to Regulate Cryptocurrency — Warns of Manipulation by Russia, China

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called on the Biden administration to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. She warned that countries like Russia or China, as well as nonstate actors, could manipulate all kinds of technology to their advantage and destabilize countries as well as the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

