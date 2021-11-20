ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Meeting With Kenya Cabinet Secretary of Defense Eugene Wamalwa

defense.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met...

www.defense.gov

Comments / 0

defense.gov

Readout of Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl Virtual Quad Meeting With France, Germany, and the UK

Department of Defense Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Anton T. Semelroth provided the following readout:. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl participated in a virtual meeting today with French Ministry of the Armed Forces Director General for International Relations and Strategy Alice Guitton, German Federal Ministry of Defense Director General for Security and Defense Policy Detlef Wächter, and UK Ministry of Defence Director General Security Policy Dominic Wilson.
MILITARY
defense.gov

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III Remarks Welcoming Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov to the Pentagon

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III; Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov. SECRETARY OF DEFENSE LLOYD J. AUSTIN III: Well, good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us. Minister Reznikov, it's a pleasure to welcome you to the Pentagon. Let me offer our congratulations on your recent appointment as Minister of Defense. I look forward to working with you and to continuing our close cooperation on defense and security issues.
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu today in Nairobi. In the meeting, they discussed regional issues, including the situations in Ethiopia, Sudan, South Sudan, and Somalia. The Secretary underscored the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ethiopia and stressed the need for all sides to enter into talks. On Sudan, the Secretary encouraged sustained regional efforts to restore Prime Minister Hamdok and the civilian-led transitional government consistent with the Constitutional Declaration, lift the state of emergency, release all civilian detainees since the military takeover, and allow pro-democracy demonstrations to take place peacefully. The Secretary affirmed the commitment of the United States to the people of South Sudan and noted the need for Juba to cooperate in building peace and security. On Somalia, he stressed the importance of the completion of Somalia’s national elections by the end of the year and U.S. support for a restructured African Union-led mission to lead international security efforts post-2021.
WORLD
defense.gov

Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks Addresses the Bucharest-Nine Defense Ministerial

Department of Defense Spokesman Eric Pahon provided the following readout:. Deputy Secretary of Defense Dr. Kathleen Hicks virtually addressed NATO eastern flank Allies at the Bucharest-Nine (B9) Defense Ministerial in Romania today. Co-hosted by Romania and Poland, this forum brought together B9 defense ministers from Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia to discuss recent events in the region, defense cooperation, NATO strategic priorities, and EU-NATO cooperation.
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs Ervin Massinga On Secretary Blinken’s Upcoming Travel to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal

MR ICE: Thank you, Operator, and thank you to everyone for joining us this morning, and welcome to our call today previewing Secretary Blinken’s upcoming travel to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal. Here at the top, just a quick reminder this call is on the record today, but it is embargoed...
WORLD
arcamax.com

US Defense secretary lowers expectations ahead of Iran talks

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cautioned that talks with Iran about complying with obligations agreed to under a 2015 deal to limit its nuclear program may not lead to a positive solution. “We will return to those talks in good faith, but Iran’s recent actions are...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Nigerian President Buhari

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Nigerian President Buhari in Abuja. They discussed U.S.-Nigeria cooperation on the shared priorities of climate and the COVID-19 pandemic, including U.S. support for Nigeria’s renewable energy sector and the delivery of nearly eight million Pfizer and Moderna vaccine doses provided by the United States. They noted the importance of strengthening democracy in West Africa and reinforcing the democratic principles of a free press and digital freedom, peaceful protest and dissent, as well as respect for human rights. They further discussed Nigeria’s security challenges and efforts to protect civilians. The Secretary reaffirmed with President Buhari the strong partnership between the United States and Nigeria, which is founded upon shared democratic ideals and a spirit of transparency and cooperation.
U.S. POLITICS
defense.gov

Secretary Austin Travels to the Middle East

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III departs on a trip Thursday, November 18, to meet with government and military leaders in the Kingdom of Bahrain and United Arab Emirates. In Bahrain, Secretary Austin will meet with senior government officials to affirm the strength of our defense partnership and discuss...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will visit Kenya, Nigeria, and Senegal from November 15-20, underscoring the depth and breadth of our relationships with African partners. During the visit, the Secretary will advance U.S.-Africa collaboration on shared global priorities, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic and building back to a more inclusive global economy, combatting the climate crisis, revitalizing our democracies, and advancing peace and security.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Army announces ‘most radical shake-up for decades’ amid cuts to troop numbers

The British Army has announced its “Future Soldier” programme, claiming the project offers the most radical reform for the last two decades in order to shape a force fit to fight the wars of the 21st century.The restructuring comes as the strength of the regular army is due to be reduced from 82,000 to 73,000 in the next four years, with focus on expeditionary units which can be deployed to conflict zones as well as setting up bases abroad.The new strategy will be buttressed by an investment of £41.3bn over the next decade on equipment, £8.6bn more than had previously...
MILITARY
Taylor Daily Press

US calls on Ethiopian PM to fight …

U.S. officials have urged Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed to end fighting in his country. According to the Ethiopian media, Ahmed is now personally at the forefront of fighting the rebels. The United States does not support it. “Diplomacy is the first, last and only option,” the State Department said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

War-hit Ethiopia admonishes US over security warnings

Ethiopia on Thursday accused the United States of spreading false information about security conditions in the war-hit country and warned such statements could harm ties. Washington once viewed Ethiopia as a vital security partner in the volatile Horn of Africa, but relations have soured over Ethiopia's year-long war against rebels who are now threatening to march on the capital Addis Ababa. On November 5, the State Department ordered the withdrawal of non-essential embassy staff because of "armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages", and several other diplomatic missions have followed suit. This week the US embassy further rankled Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government by posting a warning about the potential for terrorist attacks in Ethiopia.
WORLD
Reuters

Ethiopia asks U.S. to stop spreading false information on war

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government has asked the United States to stop spreading falsehoods against the country, the state minister of communication said on Thursday, after the U.S. State Department issued an alert about potential "terrorist attacks". Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebellious forces from the...
U.S. POLITICS
thedrive

Flurry Of Air Force Transports Head To East Africa As Potential For Ethiopia Evacuation Grows

A coalition of anti-government factions has been getting closer to Ethiopia's capital after more than a year of civil war. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Plane spotters using online flight tracking software have noticed an unusual uptick in U.S. Air Force logistics flights, primarily involving C-17A Globemaster III cargo planes, heading from various points in the United States to the East African country of Djibouti in the past few days. This comes amid reports that the U.S. military has started positioning troops in the region for a potential evacuation operation into neighboring Ethiopia, which is embroiled in a civil conflict. An alliance of armed groups in that country is now threatening to march on the capital and overthrow Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed if he does not step down and open a path to a new government.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

