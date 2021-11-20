Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian on 1st Avenue
Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on 1st Avenue early Saturday morning.
Officer responded to the area of N. 1st Avenue between E. Pastime and E. Prince roads for a report of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, police say. Traffic was shut down in the area.
No further information was immediately released.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 1