Tucson, AZ

Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian on 1st Avenue

By Maria Arey
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
Tucson Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on 1st Avenue early Saturday morning.

Officer responded to the area of N. 1st Avenue between E. Pastime and E. Prince roads for a report of a deadly crash involving a pedestrian, police say. Traffic was shut down in the area.

No further information was immediately released.

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

