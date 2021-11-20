ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Chris Duarte: Questionable Saturday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Duarte is listed as questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans due to a sore right shoulder....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Duarte
FanSided

Fan angle of LeBron-Isaiah Stewart fight is insane (Video)

A small army had to stop Isaiah Stewart from fighting LeBron James after a brawl nearly broke out during the Lakers-Pistons game. Stewart was punched in the eye/nose area at the free-throw line by James. It’s unclear if the incident was on purpose, but you can bet both players will be hearing from the league office.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Pelicans#Hornets#Fg
Hoops Rumors

NBA hands out suspensions for LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart

Lakers superstar LeBron James was suspended one game without pay and Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will serve a two-game suspension for their altercation on Sunday, the league announced in a press release. James was suspended for recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation. Stewart was given...
NBA
TMZ.com

LeBron James Gets Two Courtside Fans Ejected During Overtime Win

LeBron James was ejected on Sunday, but it was his turn to do the booting on Wednesday ... with the Lakers superstar getting two courtside fans removed from the game during an overtime thriller. The moment went down with 2 minutes left in OT against the Indiana Pacers ... right...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“That’s how karma hits you”: Watch: Myles Turner elbows LeBron James in Lakers vs Pacers matchup

LeBron James has been one player who might wear his heart on his sleeve but is able to get a hold of his emotions more often than not in the past. Yet he shocked the world when he decided to elbow Isaiah Stewart in his previous appearance on the court. However, things turned around for the 4xNBA Finals MVP as he had to be on the receiving end this time around when Pacers’ Myles Turned elbowed him while the former tried to score off a Westbrook assist.
NBA
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
numberfire.com

Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) questionable for Toronto Saturday

Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Achiuwa started last time out with Pascal Siakam sitting out due to rest. While Siakam is expected to return to the court to face the Pistons, Achiuwa's status is much less clear. He's listed as questionable with right shoulder tendinitis. Keep an eye out for updates over the next 24 hours.
NBA
numberfire.com

Boston's Al Horford (back) questionable for Saturday's game against Cleveland

Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Horford's status is in question for the second half of Boston's back-to-back after recent lower back pain. Expect Grant Williams to log more minutes if Horford is inactive against a Cavaliers' unit ranked sixth in defensive rating.
NBA
numberfire.com

Isaiah Joe (health protocols) questionable for 76ers Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Joe hasn't played since November 3 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but he's apparently nearing a return to the court. Keep an eye on his status as Saturday's 7 p.m. ET kickoff approaches.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Pacers facing key decision point with Chris Duarte's early emergence

Entering the 2021-22 season, there were many long-term questions facing the Indiana Pacers. Seemingly stuck in the middle for years on end, when would they get off the hamster wheel and make a move one way or the other? Well, early on, we’re already getting answers to some of those intriguing topics in Indianapolis.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy