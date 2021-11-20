ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Highline Superintendent Susan Enfield named Washington State Superintendent of the Year

Normandy Park Blog
Normandy Park Blog
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tK00G_0d2ouiBf00

Highline Public Schools Superintendent Susan Enfield has been named the 2022 Superintendent of the Year by the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA).

“Since 2012, when Dr. Enfield was named superintendent of Highline Public Schools, she has led with a consistent and unrelenting focus on achieving more equitable outcomes for all students in the district,” said WASA Executive Director Joel Aune. “Through the development of a strategic plan that includes a bold vision for all students, there is a systemwide commitment to equity that includes eliminating racism, racial and other identity inequities, and institutional bias.”

Dr. Enfield accepted the award at WASA’s fall superintendent’s meeting in Bellevue on Friday morning (Nov. 19, 2021). She expressed appreciation for this recognition, not only for herself, but for the entire Highline community.

“District leadership is a team sport, and we have the very best team in Highline Public Schools,” Enfield said. “So, while this award is for Superintendent of the Year, I really see it as celebrating the school district and community of the year, and for me that is Highline. It is a privilege to live, lead and serve here, and I am grateful for this honor.”

The award is designed to recognize the outstanding leadership of active, front-line superintendents and pay tribute to those who lead Washington’s public schools. Dr. Enfield is currently serving in her 10th and final year at Highline Public Schools. She announced last June she will be leaving Highline at the end of this school year.

“I am so grateful for Dr. Enfield’s leadership and all that we have accomplished together over the past nearly 10 years,” said School Board President Angelica Alvarez. “We are sad to see her move on from Highline, but we understand it is time for her to share her leadership and vision with another fortunate community.“

Dr. Enfield joined Highline in 2012. Prior to her role at Highline, she worked as a Director in the Office of Teaching and Learning and Deputy Superintendent in Portland and Vancouver, Washington, and later as Chief Academic Officer and Interim Superintendent for the Seattle Public School District.

Dr. Enfield received her doctorate in education and master’s degree in Education Administration and Social Policy through Harvard University. Preceding this, she graduated with a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University, and a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of California, Berkeley.

In addition to this educational experience, Dr. Enfield has served on the boards or been a member of The College Board’s Board of Trustees; Code.org Board of Directors; Editorial Projects in Education Board of Trustees; and Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools Advisory Committee. She has had leadership roles for the Highline Schools Foundation Board; Highline Hospital Foundation Board; and United Way of King County.

Dr. Enfield was previously recognized with the following awards: 2020 AASA Women in School Leadership Award; 2020 Washington State PTA Educator of the Year; 2019 National School Foundation Superintendent of the Year; and the 2019 Crystal Apple Award from the Washington School Public Relations Association.

As the state’s Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Enfield will be a candidate for the 2022 American Association of School Administrators’ National Superintendent of the Year Award. The national award will be announced in February during the AASA National Conference on Education in Nashville, Tennessee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellevue, WA
Government
City
Vancouver, WA
Bellevue, WA
Education
Local
Washington Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Bellevue, WA
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for millions of federal workers seems to be working, with no apparent disruption to law enforcement, intelligence-gathering or holiday travel. On Tuesday, one day after the deadline for compliance, 92% of the 3.5 million federal workers covered by Biden’s mandate reported to...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superintendents#School Principal#Harvard#Stanford University#Highline Public Schools#Wasa#School Board
The Associated Press

Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns, with all the trimmings

NEW YORK (AP) — Crimped by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returned Thursday in full, though with precautions. Balloons, floats, marching bands, clowns and performers — and, of course, Santa Claus — once again wended though 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) of Manhattan streets, instead of being confined to one block or sometimes pre-taped last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park Blog

Normandy Park, WA
121
Followers
287
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Normandy Park, WA

 https://normandyparkblog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy