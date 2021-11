342 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. If you ask Nick Bosa, he'll tell you that he's even better than he was before his devastating ACL injury last season. The San Francisco 49ers pass rusher is proving it this season. He has already surpassed his previous career-high nine sacks during his 2019 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign. Bosa's 10 sacks this season are tied for the fifth-most in the league, and the 49ers defender is the only player with 10-or-more sacks and 15 tackles for a loss.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO