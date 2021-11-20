ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

American Music Awards 2021: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

By Meredith Nardino
Cardi B. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

For the fans! The 49th annual American Music Awards are taking place on Sunday, November 21, and it’ll be a night to remember for music lovers everywhere.

For nearly five decades, the AMAs have been the largest fan-voted awards show. This year, Gen Z’s favorite pop star Olivia Rodrigo leads the pack with seven nominations at her first-ever AMAs, earning nods for Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video and more.

The Weeknd follows closely behind with six nominations. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and newcomer GIVĒON are tied for the third most with five nods each.

Host Cardi B, a five-time AMAs winner, will turn Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater into the hottest party of the year on Sunday. She is the fifth consecutive Black woman to emcee the event following Tracee Ellis Ross in 2017 and 2018, Ciara in 2019 and Taraji P. Henson in 2020.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” the “Bodak Yellow” artist, 29, noted in a statement earlier this month. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

While the awards are expected to be a major hit among viewers — with performances from Carrie Underwood, BTS and more — there’s one fan favorite who won’t be hitting the stage. In October, the show’s producer MRC Live & Alternative announced that Morgan Wallen would not be attending after his use of the N-word made headlines earlier this year.

“Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting),” the company’s statement read. “We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows.”

The country singer faced backlash in February when he was caught using the racial slur on camera. He has since apologized and was met with professional consequences — including being barred from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards — but his record sales continued to skyrocket. Shortly after being shut out from the AMAs, he announced a 46-city headlining tour.

Scroll down to see the full list of AMAs nominees — and look for the bold names to find out who won:

Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year:

24kGoldn

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year:

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”

Favorite Trending Song:

Erica Banks, “Buss It”

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

Favorite Music Video:

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B, “Up”

Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”

Favorite Male Pop Artist:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Favorite Pop Duo or Group:

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album:

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Taylor Swift,

The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

Favorite Pop Song:

BTS, “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite Male Country Artist:

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist:

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album:

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Lee Brice, Hey World

Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Favorite Country Song:

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist:

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist:

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album:

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave, SoulFly

Favorite Hip-Hop Song:

Cardi B, “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”

Polo G, “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”

Favorite Male R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist:

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album:

Doja Cat, Planet Her

GIVĒON, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R., Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Queen Naija, missunderstood

Favorite R&B Song:

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

GIVĒON, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R., “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favorite Male Latin Artist:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist:

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album:

Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G, KG0516

Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco

Favorite Latin Song:

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko, “Pepas”

Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái (Remix)”

Favorite Rock Artist:

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist:

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist:

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
