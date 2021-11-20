American Music Awards 2021: Complete List of Nominees and Winners
For the fans! The 49th annual American Music Awards are taking place on Sunday, November 21, and it’ll be a night to remember for music lovers everywhere.
For nearly five decades, the AMAs have been the largest fan-voted awards show. This year, Gen Z’s favorite pop star Olivia Rodrigo leads the pack with seven nominations at her first-ever AMAs, earning nods for Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video and more.
The Weeknd follows closely behind with six nominations. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and newcomer GIVĒON are tied for the third most with five nods each.
Host Cardi B, a five-time AMAs winner, will turn Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater into the hottest party of the year on Sunday. She is the fifth consecutive Black woman to emcee the event following Tracee Ellis Ross in 2017 and 2018, Ciara in 2019 and Taraji P. Henson in 2020.
“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” the “Bodak Yellow” artist, 29, noted in a statement earlier this month. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”
While the awards are expected to be a major hit among viewers — with performances from Carrie Underwood, BTS and more — there’s one fan favorite who won’t be hitting the stage. In October, the show’s producer MRC Live & Alternative announced that Morgan Wallen would not be attending after his use of the N-word made headlines earlier this year.
“Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting),” the company’s statement read. “We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows.”
The country singer faced backlash in February when he was caught using the racial slur on camera. He has since apologized and was met with professional consequences — including being barred from the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards — but his record sales continued to skyrocket. Shortly after being shut out from the AMAs, he announced a 46-city headlining tour.
Scroll down to see the full list of AMAs nominees — and look for the bold names to find out who won:
Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year:
24kGoldn
GIVĒON
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year:
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Favorite Trending Song:
Erica Banks, “Buss It”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
Favorite Music Video:
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B, “Up”
Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”
Favorite Male Pop Artist:
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist:
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group:
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Pop Album:
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift,
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Favorite Pop Song:
BTS, “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Favorite Male Country Artist:
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist:
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album:
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Lee Brice, Hey World
Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Favorite Country Song:
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist:
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist:
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album:
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly
Favorite Hip-Hop Song:
Cardi B, “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”
Polo G, “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”
Favorite Male R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist:
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favorite R&B Album:
Doja Cat, Planet Her
GIVĒON, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, missunderstood
Favorite R&B Song:
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
GIVĒON, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R., “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Favorite Male Latin Artist:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist:
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group:
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album:
Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G, KG0516
Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco
Favorite Latin Song:
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko, “Pepas”
Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái (Remix)”
Favorite Rock Artist:
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist:
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist:
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist:
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
