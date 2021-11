With the recent release of Forza Horizon 5, players who are picking up the latest entry in the racing series want to know how to party up with some friends and drive across the scenic vistas of Mexico together. This process takes a few steps and might be a little obtuse for those who don’t know who to do it. Luckily, I am here to aid you with getting your friends together to enjoy some of the exciting driving the game has on offer. This guide will show you how to play with friends in Forza Horizon 5.

