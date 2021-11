Julie Chrisley’s glamorous genes have continued to bless her until her late 40s, but you won’t believe just how cute she was as a teenager. If you think the Chrisley Knows Best star looks good for her age now, imagine her without the Botox and instead, add on long, blonde locks. Now aged 48, most people – celebrities or not – tend to develop wrinkles and fine lines, and even some grey hairs by that time, but oh no… not Julie.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO