Time’s Up will lay off most of its 25-member staff at the end of the year and its interim CEO will depart, as the women’s rights organization looks to “reset” in the wake of a debilitating conflict-of-interest scandal. The organization announced the changes on Friday. The group also released a 54-page report that seeks to address the organizational failures that contributed to its mishandling of sexual harassment charges against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Monifa Bandele, who has served as interim CEO for the last three months, will step down at the end of the year, leaving just three staffers and a...

ADVOCACY ・ 5 DAYS AGO