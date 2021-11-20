ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peng Shuai's disappearance may force IOC to confront China, committee member says

By Adam Stites
 4 days ago
There's a growing outcry about the disappearance of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai after she alleged she was sexually assaulted by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party. Senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says if no resolution is reached soon, the situation "may spin out of control" and force the IOC to confront China ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

"It may (force IOC into taking a harder line)," Pound told Reuters. "Whether that escalates to a cessation of the Olympic Games I doubt it. But you never know."

Peng, 35, alleged Zhang Gaoli, a retired politician who previously served as vice premier, sexually assaulted in a lengthy blog post on Nov. 2. The allegations were deleted within a half hour, and blanket censorship quickly worked to wipe out any mention of the scandal across the Chinese internet. Peng hasn't been seen in public since the post.

Tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams were among those who expressed outrage over the situation, and Women's Tennis Association chairman Steve Simon threatened to pull all business out of China unless Peng is accounted for and her allegations are investigated. The White House joined those calls with press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters that China needs to provide "verifiable proof of her whereabouts."

On Friday, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation," via the Associated Press.

The Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Olympics is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4.

