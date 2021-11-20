ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Black Fawn Distribution Has Acquired the Rights To Chantelle Han And Steven Garbas’ Thriller, ‘Peppergrass’

By Christine Burnham
pophorror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Fawn Distribution has acquired the distribution rights to the thriller Peppergrass (our...

www.pophorror.com

Comments / 0

Related
pophorror.com

Dark Star Picture Acquires North American Rights to Renata Pinheiro’s Sci-Fi Thriller, ‘King Car’

Dark Star Pictures has announced it acquired the North American rights to director Renata Pinheiro’s (Love, Plastic and Noise) new sci-fi thriller, King Car. The film stars Okado do Canal (Rosario), Jules Elting (Stay Still), Matheus Nachtergaele (City of God), and Luciano Pedro Jr. (Avalanche). It will be available in theaters and on VOD/Digital on January 7, 2022.
MOVIES
First Showing

Pandemic Truffle Thieves in Canada in 'Peppergrass' Thriller Trailer

"Give us the white one!" Black Fawn Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Peppergrass, yet another truffle film to compliment the outstanding Pig from earlier in the year. But this one looks like a much darker thriller, and it's telling the story from the perspective of the thieves, not the truffle hunter. It's premiering soon at the Blood In The Snow Film Fest up in Canada. During a pandemic, a pregnant restaurateur tries to rob a priceless truffle from a reclusive veteran. There's a big ol' truffle pig that makes an appearance at the end of this trailer. Starring Chantelle Han, Charles Boyland, Michael Copeman, Philip Williams, and Craig Porritt. I'm wondering if Peppergrasss is the name of his truffle pig, or maybe their restaurant? I can't figure out exactly what that title means from this trailer. Check it out.
MOVIES
c21media.net

MGM picks up global distribution for thriller The Box from NENT Group

MGM’s international distribution and acquisitions arm has picked up global distribution rights to Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group)’s supernatural psychological thriller The Box. The deal covers all global territories excluding the Nordics, the Baltics and Poland, where the series is set to premiere on NENT Group’s streaming service Viaplay on...
TV & VIDEOS
pophorror.com

Available Now On Demand And In Theaters: Colin West’s ‘Double Walker’

Available now On Demand and in select theaters is a new horror/mystery from director Colin West (We Were Not Made for This World) called Double Walker. The film stars Sylvie Mix (Poser), Justin Rose (Haunt), Quinn Armstrong (Grimm TV series), and Jacob Rice (Don’t Look Back). Synopsis:. DOUBLE WALKER stars...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fawn#Veteran#Truffle#Peppergrass#Black Fawn Distribution#Pinkville
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gared O’Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
fame10.com

General Hospital: Plotline Predictions For December 2021

It’s the ho-ho-ho-holiday season in Port Charles! That means romance is wrapped up with a little festive fun and decorative drama! What’s set to unravel in the last month of 2021? Will Jason come back? Will Britt struggle with guilt and grief? Will Carly and Sonny be able to go on? General Hospital (GH) fans just love speculating on storylines! As such, below are some GH plotline predictions for December 2021.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Okieriete Onaodowan Joins Jack Ryan, Following Sudden Exit From Station 19

Station 19‘s loss is Jack Ryan‘s gain. Okieriete Onaodowan, who recently wrapped his five-season run as Dean Miller on the ABC firefighter drama, is joining Prime Video’s Tom Clancy thriller in its fourth season as a new series regular, our sister site Deadline reports. All we know about Onaodowan’s character is that his name is Adebayo “Ade” Osoji. The actor is one of three new series regulars, along with Zuleikha Robinson (The Exorcist) as Zeyara and Louis Ozawa (Hunters) as Chao Fah. Derek Cecil (House of Cards) and Nancy Lenehan (People of Earth) will also recur in Season 4. Of course, it’ll...
TV & VIDEOS
pophorror.com

Movie Review: Craig David Wallace’s ‘Motherly’ (2021) Delivers A Heartbreaking And Suspenseful Story

Horror Collective’s new home invasion thriller, Motherly, delivers something unique and special; definitely not what I was expecting at all and I love a good mystery. Plus it’s nothing like other home invasion films. Motherly was directed by Craig David Wallace (Todd and the Book of Pure Evil) as well as written by himself and Ian Malone. It stars Lora Burke, Tessa Kozma, Kristen MacCulloch, Nick Smyth, and Colin Paradine.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

White Woman Sparks Debate After Accusing ‘King Richard’ Biopic of Being Sexist

Amid the release of the King Richard biopic, critics on social media are accusing the family film of being sexist. Will Smith produced and starred in the film that tells the story of Richard Williams’ vision and effort to turn his daughters, Venus and Serena, into the world’s #1 tennis champions. Through struggling to train in the troubled community of Compton, Los Angeles to securing free training from the likes of Rick Macci, the Williams sisters were able to make their father’s dream come true and became the tennis legends they’re regarded as today.
TENNIS
Variety

Why Uzo Aduba’s New Broadway Role Reminds Her of ‘Jaws’

Uzo Aduba does not play a great white shark in Lynn Nottage’s new Broadway comedy “Clyde’s” — but her role in the show does make her think, somewhat surprisingly, of “Jaws.” Listen to this week’s “Stagecraft” podcast below: The Emmy-winning star of “In Treatment” and “Orange Is the New Black” plays the title character in the production, but there are long stretches of time when Clyde, the proprietor of a roadside diner that employs the formerly incarcerated, is mostly absent from the proceedings. Even when she’s not onstage, however, the prickly and intimidating Clyde is always looming over the action. “It made me think...
MOVIES
Vibe

Siddiq Saunderson Opens Up About Ghostface Killah’s Dennis/D-Love Duality In ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

When Hulu’s now-smash series Wu-Tang: An American Saga debuted in September 2019, viewers were immediately drawn to the character Dennis Coles, aka D-Love, but most recognizable as legendary rapper and founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan, Ghostface Killah. Siddiq Saunderson nails his portrayal of the crack dealing 19-year-old responsible for caring for his two physically disabled younger brothers in Staten Island, New York’s violent and poverty-stricken Stapleton Houses during the early ‘90s. Exacerbated by the stress of an alcoholic mother, an ongoing beef with rival Sha/Raekwon (played by Shameik Moore), and a complicated relationship with his best friend Bobby/RZA’s (played by...
STATEN ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy