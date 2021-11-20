Black Fawn Distribution Has Acquired the Rights To Chantelle Han And Steven Garbas’ Thriller, ‘Peppergrass’

"Give us the white one!" Black Fawn Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Peppergrass, yet another truffle film to compliment the outstanding Pig from earlier in the year. But this one looks like a much darker thriller, and it's telling the story from the perspective of the thieves, not the truffle hunter. It's premiering soon at the Blood In The Snow Film Fest up in Canada. During a pandemic, a pregnant restaurateur tries to rob a priceless truffle from a reclusive veteran. There's a big ol' truffle pig that makes an appearance at the end of this trailer. Starring Chantelle Han, Charles Boyland, Michael Copeman, Philip Williams, and Craig Porritt. I'm wondering if Peppergrasss is the name of his truffle pig, or maybe their restaurant? I can't figure out exactly what that title means from this trailer. Check it out.

