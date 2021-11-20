ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/AUD Weekly Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/AUD dropped notably last week but failed to break through 1.5354 low and turned sideway. Initial bias remains neutral this week first, but further fall is in favor as long as 1.5743 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 1.5354...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.42; (P) 153.79; (R1) 154.19;. Intraday bias in GBP/JPY remains neutral at this point and more sideway trading could be seen. With 154.70 resistance intact, further decline remains mildly in favor. On the downside, break of 152.35 will resume the decline from 158.19 to 148.93 key support next. On the upside, however, break of 154.70 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 158.19 high instead.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7176; (P) 0.7202; (R1) 0.7220;. AUD/USD’s fall is still in progress and intraday bias remains on the downside for 0.7169 support first. Decisive break there will affirm the case that larger decline from 0.8006 is resuming. Next target is 0.7105 support for confirmation. On the upside, break of 0.7272 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another fall.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3345; (P) 1.3377; (R1) 1.3411; …. GBP/USD’s decline is still in progress and intraday bias remains on the downside. Current down trend from 1.4248 should target 1.3164 fibonacci level next. On the upside, break of 1.3512 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.
MARKETS
babypips.com

Chart Art: NZD Trend and Range Plays with EUR/NZD and AUD/NZD

Can you believe it’s already the middle of the week?. We’re all about the Kiwi today as we explore potential resistance zones on EUR/NZD and AUD/NZD’s charts. Just last week we played around with EUR/NZD’s range as it hit the 1.6100 support on the 4-hour time frame. Did ya take...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Aud#Outlook
actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: EUR/NZD

Christine Lagarde’s extreme dovishness towards the stance of the ECB. Christine Lagarde spoke last week in front of the Frankfurt European Banking Congress. She said that although inflation was unwelcome and painful, the ECB must not rush into a premature tightening. In addition, she added that inflation was likely rise into the end of the year. October’s inflation reading was 4.1% YoY. The ECB targets 2% inflation! However, she stated that “conditions to raise rates are very unlikely to be satisfied next year”. The ECB’s Pandemic Emergency Program (PEPP) is set to expire the end of March 2022. At the upcoming ECB meeting slated for December 16th, members will provide undated forecasts for growth and inflation. As November’s meeting, Lagarde noted that she expects PEPP to end as scheduled and that members will discuss new possible bond buying alternatives at the December meeting!
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD

EURUSD is trading at 1.1238; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1280 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1085. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1435. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1525.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 19 Nov 2021 00:27GMT. Marginal rise b4 strg retreat. 1.1463 - This week's high (Mon). 1.1434 - Last Fri's low (now res). 1.1332 - Wed's high (now sup). 1.1265 - Wed's fresh 16-month low. EUR/USD - 1.1364.. Although euro moved narrowly in Asian morning y'day, price met...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook Ahead: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD – Technical Outlook. Australian Dollar facing mixed signals vs. USD, CAD and EUR. AUD/USD may reverse higher on support, AUD/CAD ranging. EUR/AUD downtrend remains despite recent consolidation. AUD/USD 4-Hour Chart. The Australian Dollar faces its next potential opportunity to reverse the near-term downtrend against the...
MARKETS
DailyFx

EUR/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Test of Trend Support

EUR/JPY multi-week decline may be coming to an end. EUR/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Test of Trend Support. EUR/JPY spent the first three weeks of October rising and then the last three weeks falling; we could see a course change again here soon. There is a proven trend-line getting tested at this time, one that dates to the May 2020 low.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD weekly double top pattern targeting 1.1165

Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete top down analysis of the EURUSD. Weekly support at 1.1168, resistance at 1.1524. Weekly chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Price declined last week and closed...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY May Fall as Retail Trader Go Long

Japanese Yen, AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders increasingly bet that the Japanese Yen may fall. Long exposure is rising in AUD/JPY, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY. Is the technical analysis lining up with the positioning signals?. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail investors...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD outlook: Close below key Fibo support could spark bigger drop

The Euro remains in red on Thursday and extends weakness to the new 2021 low, hitting the lowest level since July 2020, following nearly 1% drop on Wednesday (the third biggest daily fall this year). Higher than expected US inflation in October boosted expectations that the Fed may start tightening...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Likelihood of a bearish breakout increasing

The RBA will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting while Governor Lowe speaks afterwards. Soaring gold prices partially offset the greenback’s strength vs its Australian rival. AUD/USD at risk of losing the 0.7200 threshold and retesting the September low. The AUD/USD pair ends the week around the 0.7300 level,...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Bearish potential intact, further decline remains on the cards

A combination of factors dragged EUR/USD to the lowest level since July 2020 on Wednesday. COVID-19 woes, dovish ECB outlook, disappointing German IFO weighed on the shared currency. Expectations for an early Fed rate hike underpinned the USD and contributed to the selling bias. The EUR/USD pair broke through the...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The common European currency continued to lose ground against the dollar and the pair breached the last support zone at 1.1230 as speculations mounted for an earlier-than-expected interest hike by the Fed. A confirmation of the breach would lead to new losses for the EUR/USD and could easily head the pair towards 1.1125. The first target for the bulls is the mentioned level at 1.1230, which is now acting as a resistance, followed by the zone at 1.1290.
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Starts the Week at New Yearly Highs

The GBP EUR exchange rate will start the week above 1.1900 after seeing new highs for the year last week. Stronger employment and higher inflation fuelled another rally in sterling. finding some support last week. The pound will likely get a boost on Monday from Bank of England comments over the weekend and rising virus rates in Europe.
CURRENCIES
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Exchange Rate: The Week Ahead November 21st

The GBP EUR exchange soared to a new yearly high last week as UK inflation and employment came in above expectations. The data will put pressure on the Bank of England to hike rates in the December meeting. The week ahead has German IFO business sentiment and a final reading of GDP in the country. The week ahead will likely be dominated by virus headlines as European nations move towards lockdowns.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point the aussie lower

COVID risk aversion resurfaces with rising cases and lockdowns in Europe. US statistics indicate stronger fourth quarter economic growth. RBA discounts the possibility of a rate hike in 2022. FXStreet Forecast Poll expects the AUD/USD to rebound from the September low at 0.7174. The AUD/USD lost ground for the third...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy