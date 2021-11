NEWBURYPORT — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church music director Mark Meyer will offer an organ concert Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The program will include a variety of music, including Bach, a Mendelssohn organ sonata, several organ arrangements of familiar hymn tunes, and even a John Phillip Sousa march. Masks are required to attend at St. Paul’s, 166 High St. The livestreamed concert can also be seen on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/StPaulsChurch-NewburyportMA/live.

