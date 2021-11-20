ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Welcoming family into your home for Thanksgiving? Here’s how to keep COVID out

By Allison Aubrey
WABE
WABE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s one thing to be thankful for this year: It’s not Thanksgiving 2020. A year ago vaccines had not yet been approved, daily deaths were rising sharply – surging to more than 2,000 a day by December — and many Americans hunkered down and skipped holiday celebrations to reduce their...

www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
kidsinthehouse.com

How to Make Your Family Home Safer

Everyone wants their home to feel safe and secure, and it’s important to take the necessary steps to make sure that that happens. Whether you have kids to take care of, pets to look after or even parents living with you that you want to keep safe, it’s important to make sure that you take the necessary precautions two secure your family home as best as you can. From protecting your home from damage to protecting it from intruders, there are so many steps that you can take to make sure that everyone in your home is as safe as can be. Here are just a few ways that you can make your family home even safer.
RELATIONSHIPS
newschannel20.com

How to keep your family safe as COVID-19 cases rise close to the holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health, IDPH, announced 28,280 new COVID-19 cases last week, which was a 25% increase in just one week. The new statistics come right before families across the state prepare to gather for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. “It’s not unique to Illinois,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Brit + Co

Not Close With Your Family? Here's How To Have a Joyous and Connected Holiday Season

Last year, some of us celebrated the holidays apart from our families for the first time. COVID has brought with it many changes, some of them arguably positive (like increased flexibility to work from home), some difficult (such as the realization of vastly different political and social views between family and friends), and some horrible (obviously, the health implications of a global pandemic). However, for some of us, celebrating the holidays without family members isn't exclusively due to COVID. In addition to so many of us living in different areas than our families of origin, some of us simply don't have close bonds with the people we grew up around. Sometimes, this can cause loneliness.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Pcr Test#Antigen Test#Cdc#Covid#Americans#Npr
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Don’t Wash Your Thanksgiving Turkey, CDC Warns

With Thanksgiving almost here, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued tips on the safest way to prepare your turkey. First of all, you should not wash or rinse your bird. That may seem counterintuitive, but washing the turkey can spread germs and bacteria all over your kitchen.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC 4

How to keep your family safe from carbon monoxide poisoning

(Good Things Utah) – You’ve no doubt heard of carbon monoxide poisoning – and perhaps you have an idea of exactly what it is and where ot comes from. But, if you’re like the average American homeowner, however, you aren’t really sure what carbon monoxide even is, or why it’s dangerous.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
local21news.com

Turkey Talk | How to not poison your family on Thanksgiving

HARRISBURG, Pa. — So many of us will be cooking up a Thanksgiving feast this Thursday, but since it’s a meal that we don’t cook often, it’s good to be especially careful not to serve up food that could poison your family. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says...
HARRISBURG, PA
POPSUGAR

Please Pass the Kimchi! Here’s How My Korean American Family Celebrates Thanksgiving

My parents are first-generation immigrants, so there were many aspects of American culture that they simply did not get. From not sweeping away the reindeer food I bought in second grade off the porch to ignoring the Fourth of July altogether, it was always an interesting time celebrating the classic American hits at home. So when it comes to Thanksgiving, my parents always approach the holiday with their own Korean twist.
LIFESTYLE
WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

Comments / 0

Community Policy