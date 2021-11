Our beloved Mary (Mimi) Turak passed away peacefully November 13, 2021. She is survived by her children, Jonathan (Anita) Turak, and Elizabeth Edwards; grandchildren Chase Edwards, Cassidy (Peter) Fisher, Keefer Edwards and Natasha, Tatiana and Nathaniel Turak; great grandchildren Ethan and Simon Fisher; sister Elizabeth Wilson and niece Amy Wilson. Her beloved husband, Ted, and parents Jack and Marge Standen preceded her. In honor of this teacher-of all-teachers, please make time to read a book to a child.

