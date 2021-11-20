ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis, MN

Paul E. Thunstrom

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Thunstrom, Paul E. age 77, of LaPorte and formerly of St. Francis, passed away peacefully...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Francis, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Isanti, MN
City
Laporte, MN
CNN

New Swedish Prime Minister resigns hours after being voted in

(CNN) — Sweden's first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden's official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her...
POLITICS
newsnationnow.com

Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says

NORTH PORT, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her death, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, his family’s lawyer confirmed to NewsNation Tuesday. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was...
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy