CDC: E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Baby Spinach, Across 7 States

By Bruce Y. Lee
Forbes
 4 days ago
Hit me baby spinach one more time? Baby spinach, which has been the source of foodborne illness outbreaks in the past, now appears to be the source of a new Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7 outbreak. This time the specific culprit seems to be Josie’s Organics Baby Spinach, according to the...

Forbes

