RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. We go back to the ring and out first comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Out next for this non-title champions vs. champions match is RAW Tag Team Champions R-K-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring and Riddle kicks his flip-flops off as the pyro goes off. Orton hits the turnbuckles to pose as the announcers talk about how he’s breaking WWE Hall of Famer Kane’s record for the most WWE pay-per-view matches tonight. Riddle also poses in the opposite corner as The Usos watch from ringside.

