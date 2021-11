Delaney Gray has a lot to be thankful for during this time of the year, but now she has even more reason to be thankful. Gray, a 9-year-old bandolero racer from La Grange, N.C., has signed with McCallister Precision Marketing. Gray will work with the MPM Marketing team to help further her career as she begins her climb up the racing ranks.

