Man found shot dead at South Gate homeless encampment; suspect remains at large

Homicide investigators on Saturday were investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man who was found at a homeless encampment in South Gate, authorities said.

South Gate police officers responded to the 8600 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about shots being heard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

When officers arrived at a homeless encampment in the area, they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The man, who authorities only identified as a 25-year-old Hispanic man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect or suspect vehicle description, and the weapon used in the shooting remained outstanding, according to LASD.

The Sheriff’s Department is assisting the South Gate Police Department in the investigation, officials said.

It was unknown whether the shooting was gang-related, and no further details were immediately available, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

