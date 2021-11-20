ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Gate, CA

Man found shot dead at South Gate homeless encampment; suspect remains at large

By KTLA Digital Staff
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqLpK_0d2oqwRR00

Homicide investigators on Saturday were investigating the shooting death of a 25-year-old man who was found at a homeless encampment in South Gate, authorities said.

South Gate police officers responded to the 8600 block of Atlantic Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about shots being heard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

When officers arrived at a homeless encampment in the area, they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The man, who authorities only identified as a 25-year-old Hispanic man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no suspect or suspect vehicle description, and the weapon used in the shooting remained outstanding, according to LASD.

The Sheriff’s Department is assisting the South Gate Police Department in the investigation, officials said.

It was unknown whether the shooting was gang-related, and no further details were immediately available, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Parolee-at-large charged with attempted murder for shooting store clerk after credit card was declined: OCDA

A parolee-at-large was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a Garden Grove convenience store clerk multiple times after his credit card was declined, officials announced Wednesday. Odis Richard Cox, 33, of Buena Park, has been charged with one felony count of attempted murder, one felony count of shooting from a motor vehicle, one felony […]
GARDEN GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
South Gate, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
South Gate, CA
KTLA

3 robberies in Beverly Hills result in 5 arrests: Police

Five people were arrested following a series of robberies in Beverly Hills, officials announced Wednesday. Two people were arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday, a few hours after a pair of robberies in Beverly Hills, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. L.A. residents Chynelle Tyla-Lee Rhyne, 22, and Justice Rasheedmalike Gill, 25, face charges […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘Dangerous suspect,’ 2 others taken into custody in Long Beach shopping center parking lot after wrong-way pursuit

A “dangerous suspect” and two others were taken into custody in a Long Beach shopping center parking lot on Tuesday afternoon, after leading authorities on a pursuit. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said a specialized unit initiated the chase, in pursuit of a “dangerous suspect.” It was not yet clear whether that person was […]
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Hispanic#Lasd#The Sheriff S Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head, lawyer says

Brian Laundrie, who was found dead last month in a Florida swamp, shot himself in the head, officials announced Tuesday. Laundrie had been the subject of a manhunt for more than a month as investigators searched for clues in the slaying of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, during their cross-country van trip together. The medical examiner in […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Riverside fire reignites, jumps containment line

Riverside officials are helping residents evacuate after the Arlanza Fire rekindled Wednesday evening. The Riverside Fire Department tweeted shortly before 8 p.m. that the fire jumped the containment line and began burning mulch in the area. The Riverside Police Department said on Twitter that they were joining with the Fire Department in assisting with evacuations […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Historic South-Central strip mall fire knocked down: LAFD

It took firefighters less than half an hour to extinguish a fire in a strip mall in Historic South-Central Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The fire in the 150-foot-by-200-foot strip mall at 128 E. Washington Blvd. began shortly before 5:30 p.m., the LAFD said in the initial alert. Known as the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

3 men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision when the white strangers chased him, trapped him on a quiet street and blasted him with a shotgun. The February 2020 slaying drew limited attention at first. But when video of the […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

4 members of vacationing family, including 2 kids, killed by wrong-way driver in NorCal: Relatives

Four people, including two children, killed in Northern California after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into their vehicle on Interstate 80 were members of a family headed to the Grand Canyon on vacation, their relatives said. Brittney and Antonio Montano, both 29, their 9-year-old daughter, Marianna, and 5-year-old son, Antonio Jr., were killed in the […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy