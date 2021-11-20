ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could Fusion Energy Provide a Safer Alternative to Nuclear Power?

By Posted by EditorDavid
 4 days ago

"One way to help eliminate carbon emissions and thereby fight global warming may be to exploit fusion, the energy source of the sun and stars..." argues a new article in Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (shared by Slashdot reader DanDrollette). Though fusion energy would involve controllng a "plasma" gas...

OilPrice.com

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

Increased scrutiny and pressure on companies from investors and society could lead to trillions in stranded assets. Businesses are waiting for details on carbon markets and carbon emission rules and, potentially, carbon taxes, before re-evaluating their assets. IRENA: the value of assets stranded in the upstream fossil fuel sector would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Nuclear Fusion Finally Finds Its Place in the Sun

One of my favorite bar signs is the one that promises “Free beer tomorrow.” That’s how I’ve always thought of nuclear fusion —a (theoretically) cheap, pollution-free and inexhaustible energy source, the promise of which has pretty much been a decade away ever since the technology was first tested 70 years ago .
INDUSTRY
electrek.co

US to boost current natural gas capacity 6% by 2025 – but why?

Between 2022 and 2025, 27.3 gigawatts (GW) of new natural gas-fired capacity is scheduled to come online in the US, boosting its existing capacity of 489.1 GW as of August 2021, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Here’s where it’s headed. US natural gas boost. Illinois, Michigan, Ohio,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
slashdot.org

China's new space reactor 'will be 100 times more powerful than Nasa's'

China is developing a powerful nuclear reactor for its moon and Mars missions, according to researchers involved in the project. The reactor can generate one megawatt of electric power, 100 times more powerful than a similar device Nasa plans to put on the surface of the moon by 2030. The project was launched with funding from the central government in 2019. Although technical details and the launch date were not revealed, the engineering design of a prototype machine was completed recently and some critical components have been built, two scientists who took part in the project confirmed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheAtlantaVoice

US to release 50 million barrels of oil to ease energy costs

The White House on Tuesday said it had ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from the strategic reserve to bring down energy costs, in coordination with other countries including China. The move is an effort to bring down rising gas prices. Gasoline prices nationwide are averaging about $3.40 a gallon, more than double their price a year ago, according […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

The Two Billionaires Reimagining Nuclear Energy

Two of the richest men in the world are teaming up to save the world from global warming. Bill Gates and Warren Buffet, the fourth and tenth richest people in the world, respectively -- with estimated net worths of $140 billion and $103 billion -- are working together on a cutting-edge clean energy project that they believe has the potential to make a serious dent in global greenhouse gas emissions if scaled up successfully. It’s not solar, it’s not wind, it’s not green hydrogen -- it’s nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WFMZ-TV Online

Exelon to move nuclear power plants to separate company

Exelon plans to separate into two companies, moving its nuclear power plants, including Limerick, to a new company. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) approved Chicago-based Exelon's plan to separate into two companies, Exelon and Constellation, according to a news release. The new Exelon would keep its transmission and distribution...
LIMERICK, PA
thebulletin.org

A uniquely Turkish nuclear energy tale

Turkey’s founders drew lessons from the role of foreign debt in the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. That is, prior to the proclamation of the republic in 1923, they focused on economic development. The country’s energy mix of coal, hydroelectricity, and natural gas came to be dominated by natural gas imports from Russia starting in the 2000s. Turkey had tried and failed to add nuclear to its energy basket in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s for political and economic reasons. During that time, Turkey either consulted with or engaged in nuclear cooperation talks with Argentina, Canada, Germany, France, South Korea, Sweden, and the United States. Later, in 2007, Turkey solicited bids. Only Russia responded, but its bid failed as the proposed unit price was too high. Eventually, Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement in 2010 in which the former would provide the latter with nuclear technology and fuel, which in some quarters deepened Turkey’s concern about being dependent on Russia for energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

More oil now, less oil later: Biden’s tricky message on energy

President Biden, speaking at a global climate summit three weeks ago, called the planet’s warming a “threat to human existence as we know it,” urging the world’s nations to slash the use of fossil fuels and adding, “Action and solidarity, that’s what’s required.”. But facing soaring energy prices at home,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Biggest-Ever Carbon Capture Project Facing Midwest Opposition

What’s touted as the world’s largest carbon capture and sequestration project is facing headwinds from farmers and environmentalists even as. and New York financiers are investing in the $4.5 billion endeavor. The Midwest Carbon Express is a privately financed, 2,000 mile-long pipeline network. It will collect carbon dioxide emissions at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Husk Power Systems Provides Clean Energy For Rural People In Developing Countries

As a rural American, it’s easy for me to forget how good I personally have it. I’ve got 24/7 access to electricity, internet, and wireless service unless I go deep in the desert or far out in the woods. Even then, we’ve got amateur radio, satellite phones, and portable solar generators to give us the comforts of civilization no matter how far out we go. But, all of this requires money, and rural people in developing countries just don’t have the money for all this.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
slashdot.org

China's Exiled Crypto Machines Fuel Global Mining Boom

All these machines do nothing... other than move electrons around to claim fake tokens in a fake economy. But they do create a lot of real CO2. The people who are investing their money buying shitcoins aren't the people who are barely scraping by. When rent is due, you're not going to be gambling your paycheck on magical internet money. The people who are investing in mining hardware aren't the people who are barely scraping by, either.
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

NASA Is Planning To Construct a Nuclear Power Plant on the Moon

Moon missions planned for the near future, NASA is now hoping to construct a nuclear power plant on the natural satellite in order to sustain human life. According to reports, the American space agency will be partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy’s top nuclear research facility in Idaho to develop plans to build a nuclear reactor that it can send up to the Moon by the end of the decade. The team is now inviting submissions for ideas on how to create this power plant, and NASA says that the plans should include everything from a uranium-fueled reactor core and a way to harness that into usable energy to a thermal management system and a distribution system that can provide no less than 40kW of electric power for at least 10 years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Augusta Free Press

Investment in green technology and alternative energies

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. There are numerous techniques for maintaining an ecosystem’s natural order. The first step is to be conscious of whatever you’re doing on your land and how it can impact other habitats. This encompasses using plantings, not chemical fertilizers in lawns or courtyards, and keeping a healthy predator population to help regulate pests.
ENVIRONMENT

